Round Lake Heights man arrested in solicitation sting

A 61 year-old Round Lake Heights man is behind bars facing felony charges Wednesday for, police allege, trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a person he thought was a child.

Julio Rojas, of the 1800 block of Tomahawk Trail, is charged with indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor, authorities said Wednesday,

Rojas is in custody at the Lake County jail on $200,000 bail.

Lake County sheriff's police said Rojas began communicating online earlier this month with detectives who were posing as a girl younger than 15. Rojas said he was in the area on a business trip and wanted to meet up for sex, authorities allege.

The undercover detectives set up a meeting with Rojas for Tuesday and arrested him when he arrived at the location, sheriff's police said.

Rojas is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20.