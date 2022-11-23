French bulldog puppy stolen from Arlington Heights pet shop

A French bulldog puppy valued at $3,195 was stolen from a pet shop in Arlington Heights, police said.

The theft of the two-month-old cream-colored dog occurred at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 10, at Little Paw Rescue, 1457 E. Palatine Road, according to the police blotter released this week.

The suspect is described as a white woman approximately 5'6" tall, with a medium build, blonde hair, nose ring, wearing black leggings and a tan sweatshirt.

Police said she left the store with the dog, and got into a black sedan driven by a white man with a thin beard.