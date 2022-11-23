French bulldog puppy stolen from Arlington Heights pet shop
Updated 11/23/2022 12:59 PM
A French bulldog puppy valued at $3,195 was stolen from a pet shop in Arlington Heights, police said.
The theft of the two-month-old cream-colored dog occurred at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 10, at Little Paw Rescue, 1457 E. Palatine Road, according to the police blotter released this week.
The suspect is described as a white woman approximately 5'6" tall, with a medium build, blonde hair, nose ring, wearing black leggings and a tan sweatshirt.
Police said she left the store with the dog, and got into a black sedan driven by a white man with a thin beard.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.