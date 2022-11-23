Carpentersville woman dead after early morning house fire

A 65-year-old Carpentersville woman is dead after an early morning fire today that destroyed her home.

Authorities said Linda Nordstrom wasn't able to escape the blaze because of medical problems and mobility issues.

Firefighters attempted to locate and rescue Nordstrom when they arrived, but were unsuccessful, fire officials said.

Firefighters said her husband, Robert, was able to escape the fire, which was reported at 2:45 a.m. without injury.

The one-story, single-family house was considered a total loss, fire officials said.

Family Services Association of Greater Elgin is working with the husband to find him shelter and basic necessities.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.