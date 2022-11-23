Algonquin Lions, Boy Scouts host blood drive Saturday
The Algonquin Lions Club and Boy Scout Troop 155 are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Algonquin State Bank, 2400 N. Huntington Drive in Algonquin.
Blood is again in scarce supply and the sponsoring organizations hope to put a dent in the needs. Versiti will be on site with a mobile donor bus and staff. Total time required is about a half-hour.
To sign up, go to donate.illinois.versiti.org.
All attempting donors with valid email address will receive a $15 holiday e-gift card.
For more information on donating blood, visit versiti.org/ways-to-give/about-blood-donation.
