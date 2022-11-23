2 killed, 10 injured in 8-vehicle crash on South Side

Chicago police work the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with two fatalities Wednesday night on the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

Two people were killed and 10 others injured in an eight-vehicle crash Wednesday on Chicago's South Side.

About 5 p.m., firefighters responded to 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A stolen Dodge Charger was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Cottage Grove Avenue "at a very high rate of speed" when it struck seven other vehicles near the intersection of 87th Street, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference at the scene.

The driver and a passenger were pronounced dead after the car, reported stolen from South suburban Markham, caught fire, fire officials said. A gun was found inside the car, according to police.

Ten others, including children, were taken to several nearby hospitals. Four people were in serious-to-critical condition, five in good condition and one in fair condition.

