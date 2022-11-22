Proposed cannabis-growing business gets one-year permit extension in Wheeling

Wheeling officials on Monday renewed their faith in a cannabis cultivation business that was proposed for a vacant factory building a year ago but hasn't yet gotten off the ground.

Trustees unanimously approved a one-year extension for the special-use permit awarded to NBCG Partners' planned operation at 160 W. Hintz Road. Such permits expire after one year if the business isn't operational, and NBCG's isn't. Its permit was granted Dec. 6, 2021.

NBCG aims to provide cannabis to dispensaries that cater to consumers. The permit extension will give the entrepreneurs more time to set up the operation.

Village leaders have "full faith" the project will come to fruition, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis told the Daily Herald before the board meeting.

In a letter to the village, NBCG partner Jay Stewart said the company is "excited to move forward" with the operation.

NBCG Partners was among the first companies to receive growing licenses from the Illinois Agriculture Department last year, and it could be among the first in the suburbs to open.

The 59,446-square-foot building being eyed for the growing facility in Wheeling last was occupied by AGSCO Corp., an industrial mineral and blasting equipment distributor. It moved to Libertyville last year.