Police: Woman asleep at wheel, crashed into Batavia squad

A North Aurora woman is facing charges after she crashed into a parked squad car in Batavia, officials said Tuesday.

Ashley T. Samack, 32, of the 900 block N. Deerpath Road, North Aurora, was asleep at the wheel when her vehicle struck the unoccupied police vehicle, according to a release from the Batavia Police Department.

Authorities on Saturday responded to a road complaint on the 800 block of South Batavia Avenue and, when they arrived, they found a 2017 Toyota RAV4 stopped in traffic and facing north, but with portions of the vehicle in both the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic, police said.

Samack, who was in the driver's seat, was unconscious and her vehicle was in drive, stopped only by her foot on the brake, police said; officers on the scene attempted to wake her by knocking on her windows and entering her vehicle. But as they attempted to enter the vehicle, the car accelerated and hit the squad parked in the southbound traffic lane, police said. Nobody was injured.

Samack was arrested and charged with DUI, improper parking, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed/accident.