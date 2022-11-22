Naperville Dist. 203 employee charged with child porn possession

A Naperville District 203 employee has been charged with possession of child pornography, officials said Tuesday.

Jeffrey Wickman, 33, of the 25W200 block of Concord Road, Naperville, who was a paraprofessional in the district, now is facing four felony counts, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Naperville police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Wickman's IP address could be connected to child porn activity, the release said. Police found images on his Google drive and, on Nov. 1, police searched his home, where they also found cached images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

A $250,000 arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 15, and Wickman turned himself three days later, the release said. He was released, pending trial, after posting $25,000 bond. The conditions of Wickman's bond include no contact with anyone younger than 18; not entering any Naperville School District 203 buildings or grounds; staying 1,000 feet away from any school or park; having software installed on his electronic devices to monitor his online activities; not consuming any controlled substances, including cannabis, and submitting to testing; and not possessing any firearms, ammunition and firearm parts, and a FOID card or concealed carry permit.

"Naperville 203 has, and will continue to, work closely with the Naperville Police Department and DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin's office on this case," Naperville 203 Executive Director of Communication Alex Mayster said. "Immediately after learning of the investigation, the employee was placed on administrative leave and has not been in contact with students. The charges filed do not involve Naperville 203 students."

Wickman's next court appearance is Feb. 8 in Wheaton.