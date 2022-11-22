DuPage County launches website to share crime stats

In an effort to promote transparency, DuPage County has launched a website where residents can look up crime stats from the sheriff's office.

The county's new "Transparency and Crime Statistics Portal" maps out crime data based on a particular time period, geographic area or the type of offense. The portal does not give specific addresses or information about victims.

"This important initiative will provide residents with accurate local crime data, while also highlighting the critical work law enforcement provides in keeping our communities safe," Julie Renehan, the county's judicial and public safety committee chair, said in a statement.

The website now displays only sheriff's office data. But officials say the county will look at expanding the portal to include municipal information.

"We're always looking for ways to increase transparency at the county. This is a great first step and the county will continue to look for additional avenues to provide data to residents," said Ashley Selmon, the county's technology committee chair.

The portal is available at dupagesheriff-transparency-dupage.hub.arcgis.com.