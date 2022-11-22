 

Chicago-area sisters sentenced for joining Jan. 6 riot

  • Authorities say this image shows Kimberly DiFrancesco, left, and Trudy Castle inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

    Authorities say this image shows Kimberly DiFrancesco, left, and Trudy Castle inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Federal court records

 
Updated 11/22/2022 6:06 PM

Two Chicago-area sisters were each sentenced to 30 months of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors had asked that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.

 

But U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper instead sentenced them to just probation and ordered each of them to pay $500 in restitution and a $2,000 fine.

Castle, who said she manages a high-rise in downtown Chicago, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Her sister DiFrancesco, who lives in Elmhurst, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

