Carolers will kick off holiday season Nov. 29 in downtown Barrington

There will be caroling in the streets in downtown Barrington on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to kick off the holiday shopping season. The Barrington High School Madrigals will perform in full holiday attire at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Cook and Station streets.

The festive caroling is the first of several holiday events slated for Barrington. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., will host holiday activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the arrival of Santa and the lighting of the holiday tree at 5 p.m. Visits with Santa will take place from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. The festivities will take place on Park Avenue at Cook Street.

Other holiday events around the Barrington area include: Visits with Santa on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at The Arboretum of South Barrington; Visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road; and horse-drawn carriage rides, merchant open houses, caroling and visits with Santa from Friday to Dec. 18 in historic downtown Long Grove.