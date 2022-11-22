Beach Park man who attacked teen on bike path pleads guilty

A Beach Park man accused of attacking a 16-year-old girl last year on the Robert McClory Bike Path in Beach Park faces a 15-year prison sentence after agreeing to a plea deal approved by a judge last week.

Under the deal, Tramane Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual assault causing bodily injury. Six other charges were dropped.

Police said Johnson attacked the teen on the evening of June 7 as she walked on the bike path just north of Yorkhouse Road.

Investigators said they matched DNA from a hair sample recovered at the scene to Johnson. Johnson's DNA was in a database because of previous out-of-state weapons charges, authorities said.

According to court records, Johnson will receive 517 days off his sentence for time served while he was in jail awaiting trial. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.