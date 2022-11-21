Police searching for man, 87, believed to be driving to Villa Park

Villa Park police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 87-year-old man who was driving to the village Monday night.

Angelo Fragias was last seen in southern Indiana about 11:30 a.m. Monday driving a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with a Kentucky license plate 752ZDS. Fragias was driving to Villa Park but has a condition that puts him in danger, police said.

Fragias was described by police as a whit man who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, light-colored coat, a blue button-up shirt, light-colored pants and cream-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on Fragias' whereabouts is encouraged to call Villa Park police at (630) 359-7547.