Man charged with reckless homicide in crash that killed preschooler

A 20-year-old man has been charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence of cannabis after he was accused of causing a crash that killed a 4-year-old child on Oct. 1 in Kane County.

Charges were filed on Thursday against Edgar Barrios of DeKalb. He is charged with reckless homicide using a motor vehicle, aggravated DUI-causing death, and two counts of aggravated DUI-causing great bodily harm.

He also is charged with misdemeanor obstructing identification, speeding, driving with a suspended license and improper lane use.

The crash killed Paityn Moore. She was a passenger in a Jeep that Barrios hit.

Barrios was driving a Chrysler 2000 east on Route 38 near Francis Road near Maple Park around 6:40 p.m. He crossed the centerline and hit a westbound Jeep Compass driven by a DeKalb woman.

After hitting the Compass, Barrios' car struck a westbound Subaru Forester.

A warrant has been issued for Barrios' arrest. Anyone with information may call the Kane County sheriff's office at (630) 232-6840.

It is the second time this fall that a person has been charged in Kane County with killing someone while driving under the influence of drugs. In October, Isaiah Jadzak, 27, of Maple Park was charged in connection with an August crash that killed a man. The charges against Jadzak allege he was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine.