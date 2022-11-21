Hoffman Estates man faces involuntary manslaughter charge in wife's death

A 26-year-old Hoffman Estates was ordered held on a $25,000 bail Monday on an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from the death of his wife.

Cook County prosecutors say police responded about 10:31 a.m. Friday to the defendant's 911 call. They say Nabeel Kamal told officers his wife was unresponsive after the couple engaged in a consensual sexual act.

A Cook County medical examiner indicated the cause of death was asphyxiation, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said police had no reports of violence involving the couple and the woman's father reported she was happy in her marriage.

Defense attorney David McDermott said the death was accidental.

The defendant next appears in court on Dec. 16.