Deck destroyed in early morning Bartlett house fire
Updated 11/21/2022 12:37 PM
The deck of a Bartlett house was destroyed and the house itself suffered minor damage from an early morning fire Monday, officials said.
Firefighters called to the house on the 1100 block of Lexington Drive at 2:30 a.m. found the deck was ablaze and the fire extended to the house. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, officials said.
No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported. A damage estimate was not immediately known.
The home was deemed habitable and the residents were able to return inside after firefighters cleared hot spots.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.