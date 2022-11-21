Deck destroyed in early morning Bartlett house fire

Bartlett firefighters battled an early morning blaze that destroyed a home's deck and caused minor damage to the house as well. Courtesy of the Bartlett Fire Protection District

The deck of a Bartlett house was destroyed and the house itself suffered minor damage from an early morning fire Monday, officials said.

Firefighters called to the house on the 1100 block of Lexington Drive at 2:30 a.m. found the deck was ablaze and the fire extended to the house. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, officials said.

No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported. A damage estimate was not immediately known.

The home was deemed habitable and the residents were able to return inside after firefighters cleared hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.