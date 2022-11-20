Skokie Valley Kennel Club's dog days of (almost) winter in Grayslake
Updated 11/20/2022 4:55 PM
Given the freezing temperatures that greeted competitors all weekend, one could call this year's edition of the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed show the dog days of winter.
Dozens of canines and their human companions descended on the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake on Saturday and Sunday to compete for top honors in several categories, including conformation, obedience and rally.
Among the veteran participants was Phloyd, a 6-year-old wire-haired dachshund.
"He is my little general with a big personality, but in a tiny package," said owner Kailiegh Gonzalez of Antioch. "Most of (the dogs) retire after a few years, but not Phloyd. He keeps on going."
Article Comments
