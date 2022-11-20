 

Skokie Valley Kennel Club's dog days of (almost) winter in Grayslake

  • Phloyd the wire-haired dachshund waits for his turn in the show ring with his owner, Kaileigh Gonzalez of Antioch, during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds Sunday in Grayslake.

    Phloyd the wire-haired dachshund waits for his turn in the show ring with his owner, Kaileigh Gonzalez of Antioch, during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds Sunday in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • Nonya the Chinese crested dog has her hair flattened Sunday by owner Katie Polczynski of Pulaski, Wisconsin, during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

    Nonya the Chinese crested dog has her hair flattened Sunday by owner Katie Polczynski of Pulaski, Wisconsin, during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • Paris the Chinese crested dog keeps an eye on people passing by Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

    Paris the Chinese crested dog keeps an eye on people passing by Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • Carlos Puig of Round Lake shows his long-haired dachshund Fuego on Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

    Carlos Puig of Round Lake shows his long-haired dachshund Fuego on Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • Judge Anne Katona assesses a dachshund on Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

    Judge Anne Katona assesses a dachshund on Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • Miniature poodle Della looks at her owner, Tom Sanew of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin as he trims her leg hair Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

    Miniature poodle Della looks at her owner, Tom Sanew of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin as he trims her leg hair Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • Michelle Bigelow of Whitewater, Wisconsin trots with her Siberian husky Toshiko during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake on Sunday.

    Michelle Bigelow of Whitewater, Wisconsin trots with her Siberian husky Toshiko during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake on Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • Jennifer Heiken of Sugar Grove grooms her Shih Tzu Sparkle on Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

    Jennifer Heiken of Sugar Grove grooms her Shih Tzu Sparkle on Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/20/2022 4:55 PM

Given the freezing temperatures that greeted competitors all weekend, one could call this year's edition of the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed show the dog days of winter.

Dozens of canines and their human companions descended on the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake on Saturday and Sunday to compete for top honors in several categories, including conformation, obedience and rally.

 

Among the veteran participants was Phloyd, a 6-year-old wire-haired dachshund.

"He is my little general with a big personality, but in a tiny package," said owner Kailiegh Gonzalez of Antioch. "Most of (the dogs) retire after a few years, but not Phloyd. He keeps on going."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 