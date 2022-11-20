Skokie Valley Kennel Club's dog days of (almost) winter in Grayslake

Jennifer Heiken of Sugar Grove grooms her Shih Tzu Sparkle on Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Michelle Bigelow of Whitewater, Wisconsin trots with her Siberian husky Toshiko during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake on Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Miniature poodle Della looks at her owner, Tom Sanew of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin as he trims her leg hair Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Judge Anne Katona assesses a dachshund on Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Carlos Puig of Round Lake shows his long-haired dachshund Fuego on Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Paris the Chinese crested dog keeps an eye on people passing by Sunday during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Nonya the Chinese crested dog has her hair flattened Sunday by owner Katie Polczynski of Pulaski, Wisconsin, during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Phloyd the wire-haired dachshund waits for his turn in the show ring with his owner, Kaileigh Gonzalez of Antioch, during the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at the Lake County Fairgrounds Sunday in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Given the freezing temperatures that greeted competitors all weekend, one could call this year's edition of the Skokie Valley Kennel Club's All-Breed show the dog days of winter.

Dozens of canines and their human companions descended on the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake on Saturday and Sunday to compete for top honors in several categories, including conformation, obedience and rally.

Among the veteran participants was Phloyd, a 6-year-old wire-haired dachshund.

"He is my little general with a big personality, but in a tiny package," said owner Kailiegh Gonzalez of Antioch. "Most of (the dogs) retire after a few years, but not Phloyd. He keeps on going."