Skeletal remains discovered in Libertyville

Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains Saturday morning in Libertyville.

According to Libertyville police, officers responded at 8:15 a.m. to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive, after receiving a report that partial skeletal remains had been found along the roadway.

Officers later confirmed that the remains were human.

With the assistance of Lake County Sheriff's police dog Dax, officers searched a nearby wooded area and discovered more remains, officials said

The death appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the community, according to police.

Stephen Newton, Lake County chief deputy coroner, said Sunday it appears all the skeletal remains belong to the same person.

"We're going to be doing more examinations (Monday) morning," he added.