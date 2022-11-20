Lombard offers app to report potholes, other resident concerns

Lombard residents can now use a smartphone app to notify the village of potholes, streetlight outages, sidewalk hazards, code violations and other issues.

The village has launched the SeeClickFix online reporting platform. Residents can download the free app to report nonemergency concerns.

People also can send a photo of the problem or enter a specific description, and the request will be sent directly to the appropriate village department.

Residents will receive updates on their requests and a confirmation when they have been resolved.

The SeeClickFix mobile app is available for download on the "App Store" and "Google Play." In addition to the mobile app, residents can report concerns on the village's website at villageoflombard.org/reportaconcern. SeeClickFix is for nonemergency issues only.