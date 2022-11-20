 

Lombard offers app to report potholes, other resident concerns

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/20/2022 4:53 PM

Lombard residents can now use a smartphone app to notify the village of potholes, streetlight outages, sidewalk hazards, code violations and other issues.

The village has launched the SeeClickFix online reporting platform. Residents can download the free app to report nonemergency concerns.

 

People also can send a photo of the problem or enter a specific description, and the request will be sent directly to the appropriate village department.

Residents will receive updates on their requests and a confirmation when they have been resolved.

The SeeClickFix mobile app is available for download on the "App Store" and "Google Play." In addition to the mobile app, residents can report concerns on the village's website at villageoflombard.org/reportaconcern. SeeClickFix is for nonemergency issues only.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 