DuPage County Forest Preserve permits to go on sale Dec. 1

Dog owners, model-airplane hobbyists, boaters and archers can buy annual permits to use certain areas of the DuPage County Forest Preserve District when an online sale starts Dec. 1.

People can purchase permits to access the district's off-leash dog areas and archery range as well as to launch private boats and model craft.

Customers can buy permits online round-the-clock at dupageforest.org by calling (630) 933-7248 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by visiting the forest preserve district headquarters, 3S580 Naperville Road in Wheaton.

Active U.S. military personnel and honorably discharged U.S. military veterans are eligible for one free annual permit per household for all permit types. Seniors ages 65 and older are also eligible for one free annual permit per household.

The district contains 60 forest preserves and 166 miles of trails.