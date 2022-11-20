 

DuPage County Forest Preserve permits to go on sale Dec. 1

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/20/2022 4:57 PM

Dog owners, model-airplane hobbyists, boaters and archers can buy annual permits to use certain areas of the DuPage County Forest Preserve District when an online sale starts Dec. 1.

People can purchase permits to access the district's off-leash dog areas and archery range as well as to launch private boats and model craft.

 

Customers can buy permits online round-the-clock at dupageforest.org by calling (630) 933-7248 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by visiting the forest preserve district headquarters, 3S580 Naperville Road in Wheaton.

Active U.S. military personnel and honorably discharged U.S. military veterans are eligible for one free annual permit per household for all permit types. Seniors ages 65 and older are also eligible for one free annual permit per household.

The district contains 60 forest preserves and 166 miles of trails.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 