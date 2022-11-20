Dailey to fill vacant seat on District 158 school board

Jonathan Dailey, the chief operating officer of a company that supplies science equipment to schools, will fill a vacant on the Huntley Unit School District 158 school board, officials announced.

Dailey, whose children attend District 158 schools, will take the seat of Lesli Melendy, who resigned in October because she was moving out of the district.

The school board approved Dailey's appointment Tuesday after interviewing five candidates.

Dailey, a Huntley resident, holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame, as well as a bachelor's degree in business administration and general management from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

"I am passionate about our community and the role our public school system plays in educating our children," Dailey said in the announcement of his appointment. "A community's public schools are a mechanism for expressing who we are and who we want to become."

Dailey works as chief operating office for Flinn Scientific, a supplier of science equipment to schools from kindergarten to college.

"We were so fortunate to interview a pool of passionate and dedicated community members for this position and are grateful to everyone who took the time to participate in this process," school board President Tony Quagliano said. "We were impressed with both Mr. Dailey's background as an organizational leader and his enthusiasm to serve our community in this capacity."

Dailey will be sworn in at the school board's committee-of-the-whole meeting Dec. 1.