Barrington Hills woman charged with biting off part of relative's finger

A 62-year-old Barrington Hills woman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday facing charges alleging she bit off a piece of a family member's finger off during a dispute last weekend.

Tierni Micek faces charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, domestic battery and battery stemming from the Nov. 12 altercation at the relative's Barrington Hills home, authorities said Sunday.

According to the Lake County State's Attorney's office, police officers responding to a 911 call from a witness arrived to find the injured woman in a garage. She told officers she had been in an argument with the Micek that turned physical, authorities said.

During the fight, prosecutors say, Micek bit the top of the woman's pinkie finger off just above the knuckle. She also tried to bite a witness who attempted to intervene, according to the state's attorney's office.

No further information was available Sunday on the condition of the injured woman or whether an attempt was made to reattach the finger.

Micek is free after posting 10% of $100,000 bail.