Head-on crash in no-passing zone on Plank Road kills Elgin man

A head-on crash early Saturday morning in a no-passing zone in Kane County has killed an Elgin man.

Harvy S. Barrios, 22, was driving a Ford Fusion east on Plank Road near Marshall Road and passed a vehicle, in a no-passing zone, according to the Kane County sheriff's office.

It hit a car head-on. The driver of that car, 31-year-old Zabryan T. Dumas of Sycamore, has life-threatening injuries and is being treated at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin.

Barrios was pronounced dead at St. Joseph. His passenger, 21-year-old Jaqueline Aldape-Heredia, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Joseph.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the sheriff's office reported.