Early morning fire leaves Palatine home uninhabitable

An early morning fire on Saturday left a home in Palatine uninhabitable, according to a news release from the Palatine Fire Department, but nobody was injured in the fire.

According to the news release, at 2:12 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the 200 block of North Schubert Street. The first unit to respond found fire and smoke coming from the large front window of a one-story, single family home. A neighbor told the fire crew the resident was not home.

According to the news release, the initial fire crews deployed a hose line and opened the ceiling on the first floor, ensuring there was no fire in the attic above the living space. Additional crews searched the house and confirmed there were no victims. The fire was declared under control at 2:30 a.m. Firefighters continued to move debris, check void spaces for hidden fire, and ventilate smoke and toxic gases for some time after that.

During the fire, a unit from the Long Grove Fire Protection District stood by at Palatine Fire Station 82 to provide coverage for any additional calls. Palatine Police officers assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control, according to the news release.

No firefighters were injured in the fire, according to the news release, but one civilian was transported to the hospital for further medical attention.

Due to the significant fire and smoke damage, the home is uninhabitable, according to the fire department. Damage estimates are not available. The fire is under investigation.