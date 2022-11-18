Libertyville man sentenced to 120 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child

A Libertyville man found guilty earlier this year on 17 counts of criminal sexual assault, including six of predatory sexual assault of a child, was sentenced to 120 years in prison by a Lake County judge on Friday.

The penalty was the maximum sentence that Michael Main, 55, could have received by law. The minimum sentence was 80 years.

Main was charged in 2016 after the victim reported being sexually assaulted by Main over the course of six years; he was convicted on all counts by a Lake County jury in July.

At the sentencing hearing Friday, Judge James Booras described Main's actions as "despicable" and said Main denied responsibility and downplayed his actions throughout the investigation and sentencing.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart thanked Libertyville investigators for their work and the trial team for securing the verdict.

"This long case can finally come to a close in our courthouse because of their work," Rinehart said. "We hope that this maximum sentence assists the survivors in their healing process, and we will continue to support them."

Aside from delays associated with the pandemic, the case took longer to go to trial because Main changed private attorneys multiple times before eventually being represented by the public defender's office, officials said earlier this year.

Main, who has been confined at Lake County jail since 2016, will be required to serve 85% of his 120 year sentence.