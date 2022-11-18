Lake County property transfers for Oct. 12-26, 2022

Antioch

$595,000; 138 Bridgewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by J&M Property Dev Inc to Megan Enriquez

$465,000; 387 Poplar Ave., Antioch; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Alla Pasikhov to Aisha B Troy

$459,000; 1793 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by NVR Inc to Steven Craig

$418,000; 1013 Sanderling Court, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Tracey L Leinonen to Melissa Sarmiento Allen

$417,500; 1805 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by NVR Inc to Rhaymer R Cabrera

$365,000; 1013 Club Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Abdul M Waheed to Blake Williamson

$350,000; 21828 W Whitehall Court, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Wellington Resources LLC to Michael E Tetour

$320,000; 598 Aspen Way, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Teresa F Sertic to Kelley Palmer

$294,000; 208 Forest Court, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by William Bablitz to Jody Baxter

$255,000; 26151 W Mary Ann Road, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Thomas P Creighton to Lane L Linder

$250,000; 40348 N Lake Blvd., Antioch; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Francis Eneman III to Adan Flores Jr

$240,000; 40898 N Park Ave., Antioch; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Hammock Construction Inc to Shirley M Capaci

$237,500; 1026 Bishop St, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Jason Lasko to Christopher Mccracken

$205,000; 328 Cedarwood Lane, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Michael Paolasini to Trevor Wiedebusch

$183,000; 396 Johelia Trail, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by MKC Development LLC to Lance E Mitchell

$170,000; 750 Blackman Terrace, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Sharon Risch to Tracy L Timm

$153,000; 23016 W Lakeview Ave., Antioch; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Gavin Family LP to Beatrice Winfert Quan

$110,000; 41865 N Tammi Terrace, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Aspen Enterprises LLC Series 4 to Elizabeth A Slove

Beach Park

$317,000; 13365 Bucksburn Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Joel Vicente C Ochavillo to Sherwin Manalo Cuya

$276,000; 10456 W Beach Road, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Robert A Florczyk to America Pallares

$255,000; 39481 N Carol Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Eliodoro Cruz Jr to Antonio Dominguez

$230,000; 38364 N North Shore Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Isabel Gonzalez to Michael Philyaw

$195,000; 12734 W Blanchard Road, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Russell Weilerand to Stacie A Hintz

$170,500; 12112 W Bonnie Brook Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Jason R Fry to Jonathan Coutch

$109,000; 10342 W Illinois Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Southwest Florida Investment

Deerfield

$560,000; 1104 Chestnut St, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Michael A Lopata to David L Nienke

$433,500; 760 Constance Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Deutsche Bank National Trust C to Melissa Rosenthal

$430,000; 423 Pembroke Court, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Jill Odzer to Susan Vitek

$380,000; 892 Swallow St, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Tatyana Maul to Dolev Frenkel

$235,000; 348 Inverrary Ln Unit 348, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Boris Melandovich to Aliaksandr Siamashka

$220,000; 162 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Usman Butt to Abhinav Bansal

Fox Lake

$190,000; 21 Arlington Lane, Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Luther F Williamson to Jakub M Wiatr

$174,000; 35 S Lake Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Custom Development LLC

$80,000; 58 Vail Colony Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by David Buenzow to Zachary Bryan Timerman

$80,000; 58 Vail Colony Unit 1, Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Charles Mulcahy to Krystyna Wzorek

Grayslake

$480,000; 1331 Osage Orange Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Ivan E Gruenthal to Marek Daracz

$441,000; 994 Dunhill Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Norbert Najbar to Paul Matthopoulos

$405,000; 17506 W Meadowbrook Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Alexander Palatinus to Nazmul Khondaker

$395,000; 823 Tylerton Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Kenneth W Baker to Erin Zeitler

$394,500; 18821 W Casey Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Pamela V Reutter to Daniel L Marks

$345,000; 1364 Windsor Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by David P Merten to Michael J Pepe

$334,000; 470 Iron Horse Court, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Kurt P Newman to Manuel Castaneda

$295,000; 33639 N Greentree Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Charles Mcghee to David A Gurrola

$252,000; 49 Ashbrook Court, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Helen W Huhtelin to Raphaelene N Zak

$250,000; 825 Essex Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Krsta Bozic to Kylychbek Imankulov

$240,000; 1100 Ellsworth Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Vincent M Springer to Sarah Pearson

$237,000; 1880 Maplewood Court, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Richard Jojola to Emily A Tippman

$235,000; 18148 W Big Oaks Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Michelle E Spangle to Daniel Garcia

$230,000; 247 Highland Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by David Wiggins to Alyssa Heatherton

$229,000; 720 Dillon Court, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Alberto Anaya to Nora Puente Berreles

$226,000; 678 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Connolly Capital LLC

$220,000; 596 Shakespeare Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Hyung Lee to Ivy Marie S Imperial

$212,000; 380 Alta St, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Kerri Grendel to Jose Salvador Jimenez Martinez

$200,000; 33022 N John Mogg Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Barbara Kathlene Lohfink to Gabriel Alcaraz

$165,000; 33142 N Valley View Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Michael R Hynes to Julian Flores Albarran

$160,000; 33670 N Idlewild Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by DBG Properties LLC to Peter Patrick Murphy

$126,500; 35545 N Idlewild Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Victor Manuel Navarrete Osorio

Gurnee

$415,000; 1112 Laurel Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by John C Moran to Jamie Bosko

$405,000; 313 S Fork Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Ricardo M Abakah to Warren Scott

$400,000; 6300 Doral Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bruce D Zolott to David Thomas

$345,000; 36130 N Douglas Terrace, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Christopher E Carlson to Rogelio Albor Ayala

$330,000; 1295 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jeffrey A Spivak to Bukurjie Alijoski

$305,000; 6261 Washington St, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Stephen Challand to Eric Albrecht

$305,000; 5116 Beechwood Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Richard T Reed to Justin Hays

$264,000; 931 Magnolia Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Dominic A Tomasello Jr to Danielle Cecilia Cole

$260,000; 5055 Grand Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Patrick D Schaefer to Amador Sereno

$220,000; 567 N Greenleaf St, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jose A Toledo to Eufemio Mata

$200,000; 1507 Queen Ann Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to David Boelter

$191,000; 1896 Windsor Court, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Gilda Diaz to Gabriela Martinez

$170,000; 733 Shepard Court, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Jon R Jackson to Olga Carrillo

$160,000; 725 Shepard Road, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Michael T Jeffery to Kelsey Ann Schoenbacher

$160,000; 17331 W Maple Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Jack J Emerick to Gabriela Ayala Pasillas

$152,500; 930 Taylor Dr Unit 103, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Amy J Schutz to Claudia A Vroman

$150,000; 920 Vose Dr Unit 511, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jacqueline Niesen to Ernie A Empamano

$140,000; 3482 Woodlawn Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Weber Rasmussen Trust to Nicanor Dominguez

$71,000; 32400 N River Road, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Tom Ray to J & J Homes LLC

Hainesville

$328,000; 249 Centennial Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Roberto Ortiz to Gerardo Matias

Hawthorn Woods

$736,500; 108 Roman Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Quentin 37 LLC to Liming Tian

$680,000; 1 Seneca Ave W, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Gilberto Villasenor II to Halyna Zabronska

$564,000; 27 Commons Circle, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Ruiyuan Wei

Highland Park

$739,000; 3067 Priscilla Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Denis Skotnikov to Madeline C Bedell

$683,000; 1231 Eastwood Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Brooke Foley to Alon Bloom

$660,000; 2945 Idlewood Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Boguslaw P Nocek to Ryan Chappell

$600,000; 1691 Berkeley Road, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Erin Riggs to Eric A Schmitt

$509,500; 1032 Court Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Marleybone Holdings Inc to John Einarsen

$485,000; 1882 Sunset Road, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by BCTT LLC to Brian Walter

$265,000; 2020 Saint Johns Ave Unit 105, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Linda Jane Difronzo to Cary Maimon

$232,000; 2022 Saint Johns Ave Unit 202, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Yi Qin to Kara A Davidson

$140,000; 891 Central Ave Unit 234, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by James F Tolan to Wilbert G Hoffman

$125,000; 891 Central Ave Unit 106, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Jon Ardeljan to Gerald Piacenza

$75,000; 2720 Greenwood Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jared S Kosoglad to Viktoriya Marmur

Highwood

$500,000; 7 Walker Ave., Highwood; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Albert Lenzini to BME Apartments LLC Series Litt

$301,000; 500 Lake View Ave Unit 2D, Highwood; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Brenda B Brainerd to Linda Smits

Ingleside

$550,000; 24717 W Caine Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Donald M Snelten to Dustin James Mandel

$390,000; 24971 W Caine Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Edward L Holmes to Jeffrey Elich

$348,000; 24808 W Caine Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Cory K Hatton to Adam Richmond

$258,500; 26230 W Cooney Island Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Luke M Monroe to Michelle L Meyer

$220,000; 25152 W Lake Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jerry K Murray to Israel Maldonado

$203,000; 28561 W High Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Kelbry Properties LLC to Araceli Pacheco

$175,000; 26058 W Rollins Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by James Payseur to Neel Patel

Island Lake

$269,000; 3401 Ridge Road, Island Lake; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by TMS Investment Properties LLC to Carolyn Adame

$225,000; 407 E Burnett Road, Island Lake; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by James J Rende to Jacob Kuenster

Kildeer

$660,500; 23558 N Birkdale Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Alan Ira Handwerker

$515,000; 22206 W Little Pond Road, Kildeer; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Gordon J Sisson to Rafal Zacharski

Lake Bluff

$485,000; 12835 W Sanctuary Lane, Lake Bluff; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Luqian Sun to David A Rivera

$313,500; 110 Pembroke Circle, Lake Bluff; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Devon Bank to Murtuza Ali Mohammed

$185,000; 1072 Spring Lane, Lake Bluff; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Matthew Brugioni to Scott Lilja

Lake Forest

$630,000; 686 Longwood Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Xin Wang to Pak Lui

Lake Villa

$576,000; 38764 N Gratton Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by James Haas to Richard Theis

$575,000; 18714 W Lazy Acre Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Ryan Santos Leslie to Joanna Figueroa

$464,000; 25041 W Megan Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Daniel B Venturi to Hunter Fales

$410,000; 707 Spring Farm Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Robert Baker to Kenneth W Baker

$370,000; 37630 N Amber Way, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bright Home Dev LLC to Antonio V Hernandez

$324,000; 872 E Amber Prairie Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Brian J Zich to Alexis Lim

$290,500; 754 Sun Lake Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Larry K Tsuchida to Jessica Jaye Davis

$275,000; 22056 W Sarah Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Mark S Holniker to Mladen Filipovic

$238,000; 25493 W Lehmann Blvd., Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Heather Cooper to Robert J Pluta

$209,000; 38678 N Edgewood St, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Keri A Jorgenson to Michael Whaley

$192,500; 23532 W North Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Urszula Albrecht to Kaeli Martel Hickman

$174,000; 36896 N Elizabeth Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ashley M Wiloff to Arelys Jimenez

$125,000; 23521 W Central Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Richard D Lenzen to Christopher G Rosauer

$90,000; 25639 W Chesney Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Larry S Fletcher to Sara Garay

Lake Zurich

$680,000; 23661 N Hillcrest Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Frank J Mete to Joshua Demott

$643,500; 1040 Avery Ridge Circle, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Alexander Lee

$620,000; 1042 Avery Ridge Circle, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Bat Amgalan Darisav

$610,000; 28 S Shore Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ryan J Mcgrath to Robert Glon

$603,500; 1074 Avery Ridge Circle, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Pavel Slajfercik

$560,000; 1460 Bristol Trail Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Michael Scott Harris to Naganjaneyulu Gangisetty

$440,000; 1415 Coral Reef Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Ayham Chamout to Eugeniu Matcin

$400,500; 157 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by NVR Inc to Jacob W Bond

$387,000; 630 Waterford Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jayantilal Patel to Avinash Pillai

$375,000; 155 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by NVR Inc to Himanshu Deoskar

$365,000; 21690 W Ravine Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jonathan Gien to Jocelyn N Williams

$300,000; 690 Burr Oak Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Al Grzybek to John Patrick Mcnamara III

$280,000; 21337 W Shady Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Bonnie Conte to August Conte

$270,000; 146 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Gregory Yurovsky to Julia Marie Billen

$252,500; 41 Golfview Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Octavio Gomez to Barbara Browning

$250,000; 6 Craig Terrace, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Carl E Wojewoda to Maria R Serrato

$230,000; 132 N Pleasant Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Houssam Alsheriti to Parkway Property Services LLC

Lakemoor

$427,500; 28101 W Cape Cod Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by NVR Inc to Jeremy Fisher

$360,000; 28100 W Cape Cod Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Nicholas Arzer to Nicholas R Sherman

$230,000; 28905 Bakers Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Andrew L Ferraro to Erik Nunez

$99,500; 275 Misty Ridge, Lakemoor; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by David Magel to Barbara A Mendoza

Libertyville

$730,000; 1516 Old Barn Circle, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Margaret A Sisson to Carissa Drannbauer

$655,000; 1697 Young Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Steven Sural to Luke Venegoni

$625,000; 1680 Greenbrier Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Arun Nandagiri to Michael A Macnider

$609,000; 30949 N Leesley Court, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Kay Laczniak to Scott A Conklin

$546,500; 849 S 4th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Roberto C Deleon to Paul Koziol

$545,000; 676 Parkside Court, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Kunal Patel to Vicente Benites

$439,000; 15193 W Redwood Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by William R Roderick to Bradley H Keats

$395,000; 1202 Emerson Ln Unit 32C, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Siarhei Taras to Steven E Potsic

$380,000; 1870 W Winchester Rd Unit 245, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Huml Landry LLC to She E O LLC

$252,000; 150 Red Top Dr Unit 104, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by George Strumberger to Norbert Bries

$240,000; 810 Maywood Ct Unit 810, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Caitlin Layne to Susanne Young

$238,000; 1323 Downs Pkwy Unit 1323, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Edmundo Karim Salmon Barrantes to Joyce E Schmitt

$217,000; 745 Kenwood Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Mary A Montgomery to CC Affordable Housing LLC

$120,000; 15369 W Oak Pond Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by John E Lemm to Brad Zaucha

Lincolnshire

$570,000; 14576 W River Oaks Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Peter R Zygadlo to Shine Prakash Ponnaiah Sreerenganathan

Lindenhurst

$591,000; 2849 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to William G Vranek

$473,000; 2821 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Eduard Bolotnikov

$436,000; 1806 Prairie Ridge Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Timothy R Nicholas to Saumil Jitendra Bhatt

$345,000; 138 N Crooked Lake Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Robert Kraman to Araceli Ariza Rodriguez

$330,000; 839 Colony Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by RTO Property LLC to Alexis Rosenberg

$318,000; 426 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Claudia C Davidson to Anthony T Eddy

$300,000; 546 Northgate Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Steven D Persman to Moises Rojas

$293,000; 101 White Oak Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Charles B Gold to Bridgette Moyer

$260,000; 2402 Deerpath Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jose Munoz to Peter Cangialosi

$250,000; 2119 Burr Oak Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Martha Rosa Walsh to Jordy Vargas

$240,000; 2921 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Jemi C Granger to Kimberly Renee Murph

$214,000; 476 Heather Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Gail Jacobson to Carole A Woods

$185,000; 431 Ashwood Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Jonathan Szuba to Merritt Best LLC

Mundelein

$569,000; 3017 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Timothy Harger

$530,000; 78 Gala Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Joseph R Scibetta to Igor Istrati

$451,500; 3081 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Francesco S Perricone

$425,000; 1241 Liverpool Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Richard R Hentschel to Manoj Joshi

$374,500; 2851 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sai Akhil Ram Indla

$367,500; 1827 Bishop Way, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Kelly M Woodruff to Madeline Gomez

$360,000; 906 Killarney Pass Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Ivanhoe Building Corp to Kathryn J Wiase

$355,500; 2855 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sreekanth Vedanaparthy

$340,000; 19510 W West Shore Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Janet L Brown to Juraj Suhay

$335,000; 11 French Court, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Patricia Ann Garwood to Jose Ernesto Castaneda

$305,000; 1280 Aberdeen Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Maureen A Rayunas to Cristian Nieto

$285,000; 1403 Banbury Road, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by James E Flauter to Kulvinder S Bolina

$256,000; 668 E Fountainview Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Grant W Albers to Leonid Zalivansky

$250,000; 529 N Midlothian Road, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Isela Castaneda to Francisco Guevara Lopez

$240,000; 517 N Midlothian Road, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Micaiah Burnett to Alex A Alvarado Vasquez

$225,000; 618 Allanson Road, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Salvador Juarez to Julian Moreno Gonzalez

$220,000; 1052 W Hawley St, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Gregg Swanson to Allison Bella Pina

$217,000; 757 NE Holcomb Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Kenneth J Goze to Kenneth J Goze

North Chicago

$200,000; 2501 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by M&J Financial Inc to NC Real Estate Dev Inc

$191,500; 810 Audrey Nixon Blvd., North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Clear Capital Core 1 LLC to Wilmar A Lopez

$179,000; 2022 Seymour Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Alex Rivera to Mario Bucio Garcia

$175,000; 1122 Wadsworth Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bennie Starks to Jerome Weathersby

$155,000; 810 17th St, North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Mortezaie Properties LLC to Tammy V Thompson

$124,000; 2910 Frontenac St Unit 216, North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Roberta M Korom to Julio C Martinez

$115,000; 2040 Lewis Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Emma J Bobo to Tusharkumar N Shah

Riverwoods

$670,000; 421 Muirfield Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Kyung Hee Kim to Ann Sigler

Round Lake

$358,000; 2650 W Autumn Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Elizabeth A Morzuch to Md Razaul Karim

$255,000; 281 W Holly Court, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Stanley Kopec to Luis A Almaguer Benavides

$250,000; 24388 W Tyler Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ivan Vergara to Ruben Avila

$240,000; 601 S Jade Ln Unit 601, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Joseph M Koziczkowski to Necory L Smith

$226,500; 1787 S Hamlin Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Adrian Heretyk to Jose L Zires

$224,000; 1318 W Black Wolf Road, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Zanetta Mrugalska Reszka to Alyssa Panzarella

$210,900; 58 S Waterford Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Midfirst Bank

$207,500; 589 S Jade Ln Unit 10-05, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jemajo LLC III to Micayla M Gutierrez

$195,000; 770 S Aldridge Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Dan Kirshenbaum to Robert J Stastny Jr

$195,000; 1677 W Turtle Creek Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Qingquan Wu to Arushi LLC

$191,000; 34310 N Goldenrod Road, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Oscar Cabrera to Elaine Cruz

$184,000; 101 Lincoln Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Katherine W Piret to Lacey De Haan

$60,000; 24847 W Clinton Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Royce K Cunningham to Royce K Cunningham

Round Lake Beach

$190,000; 1107 Villa Vista Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Michael E Hasch to Maria Velazquez

$180,000; 635 E Princeton Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Dennis L Ressler to Simplicio P Domingo III

$179,000; 1419 N Park Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by William R Perry to Mathew Bobimas

$170,000; 1112 Brentwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Aranda LLC to Daniela Campos

$138,500; 1244 N Red Oak Cir Unit 3, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Victoriya J Izzo to Rockhosue Property Mgmt LLC

$122,000; 1310 Kenmore Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jerry Allison to Zidrune Tidikyte

Round Lake Heights

$285,000; 2192 N Arapahoe Trail, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Mark Wagner to Sujeda V Koet

$245,000; 2471 Ojibwa Trail, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Jose G Castro Robles to Kaitlin Stone

$53,000; 1813 Hiawatha Trail, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by David D Study to Gabriel Valdez

Round Lake Park

$600,000; 106 E Main St, Round Lake Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Naim Kattoum to Homerun Property LLC

$200,000; 121 E Main St, Round Lake Park; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Rafael A Chanza to Brothers Properties LLC

$190,000; 309 Elder Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by April Alvarez to Devin Paulsen

$160,000; 303 E Washington St, Round Lake Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Noe Ortiz to Vianca Celeste Juarez Chavez

Spring Grove

$146,000; 38324 N 4th Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Philip Egleston to Vanessa Schlangen

Vernon Hills

$619,500; 360 Lasalle St, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Roger G Moffat to Sarvottam Darshan

$460,000; 1269 Sarah Blvd., Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Daniel N Kinnavy to Tokumasa Matsumoto

$420,000; 206 Crabtree Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Dennis Rusch Sr to William Meyer

$365,000; 410 Pine Lake Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by PLC Holdings LLC to Sondra Lee Zaharias

$355,000; 1836 Crenshaw Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Yidong Zhu to Mark Jockel

$353,500; 28 Monterey Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Michael R Wold

$261,000; 839 Lansing Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Eugene Park to Darcy Stone

$252,500; 1011 Stockton Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Gregory Engelkemeir to Dulamsuren Baatarchuluun

$240,000; 163 Whiting Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Muhammad Iqbal to Baasanbat Davaatseren

$240,000; 139 Brandywine Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Anastasia M Alter to Gina Tunik

$227,000; 320 Jefferson Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jaspal Singh to Andrew Linton

$220,000; 906 Jackson Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Edd Miller to Carson T Bernett

$210,000; 939 Market Ct Unit 1, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Holly S Hirsch to Katerina Reents

$200,000; 876 Sparta Ct Unit 8-3, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Phillip J Saviano to Victoria Parrott

$149,000; 5 Timber Ln Unit 12, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Erumbu Holdings Inc to Anna Forkosh

$135,000; 315 Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Keith D Barnstein to Volodymyr Boyko

Volo

$540,000; 31632 N Ellis Dr Unit 302, Volo; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Volo Commerce LLC to Ellis Holdings LLC

$350,000; 863 Autumn Grove Court, Volo; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Andrew Jawnyj to Andrew Skinner

$320,000; 275 Sonata Court, Volo; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Robert C Wilson to Shuichang Hu

$315,000; 340 Brighton Court, Volo; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jesse Higinio Martinez

$220,000; 588 Richard Brown Blvd., Volo; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Rachelle N Gonzalez to Guillermo Jorge Castillo Lopez

$190,000; 345 Terra Springs Circle, Volo; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Daryl Bottenhagen to Bath Emilie Hoga

$185,000; 1194 Waverly Dr Unit 3, Volo; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Raied A Idan to Matthew Weber

Wadsworth

$500,000; 40840 N Kilbourne Road, Wadsworth; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Gregory R Kischer

$360,000; 13805 W Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Cameron R Chisholm to Ismael Jaramillo

$350,000; 4884 W Heritage Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Tiffany Fountain to Nermi A Sosmena

$170,000; 2741 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jasmine Fojas to Robel Daniel

Wauconda

$280,000; 1116 Barbara Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Isaac A Moon to Robert Medina Morales

$230,000; 232 Slocum Lake Road, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Elizabeth A Dicriscio to Jose Jimenez Guzman

$174,500; 525 High St, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Nicholas Kamick to Serena Rogalski

$174,000; 152 W Maple Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Hollis Pryor to Maria Ester Villasenor

$145,000; 440 N Main St Unit E101, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by John Lach to Cathryn Sienkiewicz

$145,000; 211 E Liberty St Unit 5, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Anthony P Pavone to Robert H Stine

Waukegan

$300,000; 3124 W Newcastle Court, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Cory S Love to Miguel Gonzalez

$260,000; 2101 Lydia St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Maria H Villeda to Consuelo D Arevalo De Beltran

$252,000; 831 S Mcalister Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Hipolita Hosanna to Sandra B Berriozabal Quezada

$225,000; 511 Center St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Sherry Swift to Salvador Melquiades

$210,000; 2412 Melrose Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Casey Garcia to Eliceo Colindres Gonzales

$201,500; 2730 Vercoe Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Kathryn Weber to Mario A Reynoso

$193,000; 1349 Eastview Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jayson L Robles to Nicholas Shepherd

$192,000; 12883 W Keith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Wayside Properties LLC to Jose G Mendieta

$190,000; 1832 Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Amalia E Huerta to Patrina Mccann

$182,000; 1009 Massena Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Vanesser Elizabeth Bajek to Toni Massie

$181,000; 1644 Whitney St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Gabriel Zires to Miguel Orduno

$180,000; 22 S Maple Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Andres Perez to Kevin Conde Vargas

$180,000; 1025 Highland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Ezequiel Hernandez to Eva L Gaytan

$178,000; 4427 W Brownstone Way, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Michael Scott Dressler to Zachary J Rude

$173,000; 1613 Whitney St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Mark A Hall

$170,000; 4184 Brentwood Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Christopher Velez to Thomas Jeramie Diehn

$139,000; 440 S Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Santos Garcia to Ken M River

$138,000; 1706 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by San Miguel & Assoc LLC to Rio Grande Properties Inc

$135,000; 12794 W Tyler Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Delcia Martinez Centeno

$130,000; 1130 N Poplar St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Theodore Nevin to Mark Cossoff

$130,000; 106 N Chapel St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Sherwin Yellen to Isabel Romero

$115,000; 2616 Harrison Pl, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Regina Vega to Pablo Salgado Brito

Winthrop Harbor

$330,000; 204 Garnett Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Michael Morin to Adam B Gorsuch

$265,000; 1319 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by MBF Investments Inc to Anthony R Frey

$261,500; 630 Thompson Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by James Rodden to Minor S Castellanos

$230,000; 1234 Fulton Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Anthony R Frey to Jesus Elias Tapia

$228,000; 4719 5th St, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Robyn Mcevilla to Peter Duaks

$125,000; 1319 Aiken Court, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Michael Wright to Omar Velazquez

Zion

$265,000; 1819 Sunshine Lane, Zion; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Nestor Marquez to Alejandro Gomez Jr

$225,000; 2318 Lydia Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by William P Lindo to Mark Lockhart White

$215,000; 3300 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Junoh Kim to Andrew L Johnson

$210,000; 1406 Butterfield Lane, Zion; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Clarence W Golden to Gustavo Melgoza

$195,000; 3104 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Tyree Owen Joyce to Jose M Hernandez

$190,000; 2800 Edina Blvd., Zion; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Kathryn B Lord to Carlos Roman

$180,000; 2901 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Nancy Diaz Mendiola to Brian H Rand

$180,000; 1909 Freedom Ct Unit 38-1, Zion; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Shelda Jozenville to Curtistene Levi

$175,000; 3311 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jose G Macias to Cindy Valdes

$170,000; 1700 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Hector Munoz to Serapio Gutierrez

$168,000; 3100 Elisha Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Clarice E Hendricks to Sofia Arteaga Soto

$166,000; 2211 Hermon Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Barbara E Keisman to Luisa L Garcia Garcia

$160,000; 2202 Horeb Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by David Grace to Donna Harper

$154,000; 2411 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Arturo Camacho to Ashley Schraub

$140,000; 4017 Tartan Trail, Zion; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Celia Barriga Calvillo to Geovanni D Molina

$140,000; 3105 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Shounda C Cole to Teresa Short Stancle

$120,000; 3110 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Maria I Arteaga to Rebecca Gonzalez

$92,000; 2919 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Wheeler Financial Inc to Andres Mendieta Montano

$82,000; 2711 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Michael J Wells to MTJ Properties LLC

$78,000; 2817 Eshcol Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Richard F Brogden Sr to Genaro Mendez

$65,000; 2605 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Caroline Monette to Vidal Capote

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.