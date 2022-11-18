Lake County property transfers for Oct. 12-26, 2022
Antioch
$595,000; 138 Bridgewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by J&M Property Dev Inc to Megan Enriquez
$465,000; 387 Poplar Ave., Antioch; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Alla Pasikhov to Aisha B Troy
$459,000; 1793 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by NVR Inc to Steven Craig
$418,000; 1013 Sanderling Court, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Tracey L Leinonen to Melissa Sarmiento Allen
$417,500; 1805 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by NVR Inc to Rhaymer R Cabrera
$365,000; 1013 Club Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Abdul M Waheed to Blake Williamson
$350,000; 21828 W Whitehall Court, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Wellington Resources LLC to Michael E Tetour
$320,000; 598 Aspen Way, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Teresa F Sertic to Kelley Palmer
$294,000; 208 Forest Court, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by William Bablitz to Jody Baxter
$255,000; 26151 W Mary Ann Road, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Thomas P Creighton to Lane L Linder
$250,000; 40348 N Lake Blvd., Antioch; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Francis Eneman III to Adan Flores Jr
$240,000; 40898 N Park Ave., Antioch; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Hammock Construction Inc to Shirley M Capaci
$237,500; 1026 Bishop St, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Jason Lasko to Christopher Mccracken
$205,000; 328 Cedarwood Lane, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Michael Paolasini to Trevor Wiedebusch
$183,000; 396 Johelia Trail, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by MKC Development LLC to Lance E Mitchell
$170,000; 750 Blackman Terrace, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Sharon Risch to Tracy L Timm
$153,000; 23016 W Lakeview Ave., Antioch; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Gavin Family LP to Beatrice Winfert Quan
$110,000; 41865 N Tammi Terrace, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Aspen Enterprises LLC Series 4 to Elizabeth A Slove
Beach Park
$317,000; 13365 Bucksburn Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Joel Vicente C Ochavillo to Sherwin Manalo Cuya
$276,000; 10456 W Beach Road, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Robert A Florczyk to America Pallares
$255,000; 39481 N Carol Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Eliodoro Cruz Jr to Antonio Dominguez
$230,000; 38364 N North Shore Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Isabel Gonzalez to Michael Philyaw
$195,000; 12734 W Blanchard Road, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Russell Weilerand to Stacie A Hintz
$170,500; 12112 W Bonnie Brook Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Jason R Fry to Jonathan Coutch
$109,000; 10342 W Illinois Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Southwest Florida Investment
Deerfield
$560,000; 1104 Chestnut St, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Michael A Lopata to David L Nienke
$433,500; 760 Constance Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Deutsche Bank National Trust C to Melissa Rosenthal
$430,000; 423 Pembroke Court, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Jill Odzer to Susan Vitek
$380,000; 892 Swallow St, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Tatyana Maul to Dolev Frenkel
$235,000; 348 Inverrary Ln Unit 348, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Boris Melandovich to Aliaksandr Siamashka
$220,000; 162 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Usman Butt to Abhinav Bansal
Fox Lake
$190,000; 21 Arlington Lane, Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Luther F Williamson to Jakub M Wiatr
$174,000; 35 S Lake Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Custom Development LLC
$80,000; 58 Vail Colony Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by David Buenzow to Zachary Bryan Timerman
$80,000; 58 Vail Colony Unit 1, Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Charles Mulcahy to Krystyna Wzorek
Grayslake
$480,000; 1331 Osage Orange Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Ivan E Gruenthal to Marek Daracz
$441,000; 994 Dunhill Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Norbert Najbar to Paul Matthopoulos
$405,000; 17506 W Meadowbrook Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Alexander Palatinus to Nazmul Khondaker
$395,000; 823 Tylerton Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Kenneth W Baker to Erin Zeitler
$394,500; 18821 W Casey Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Pamela V Reutter to Daniel L Marks
$345,000; 1364 Windsor Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by David P Merten to Michael J Pepe
$334,000; 470 Iron Horse Court, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Kurt P Newman to Manuel Castaneda
$295,000; 33639 N Greentree Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Charles Mcghee to David A Gurrola
$252,000; 49 Ashbrook Court, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Helen W Huhtelin to Raphaelene N Zak
$250,000; 825 Essex Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Krsta Bozic to Kylychbek Imankulov
$240,000; 1100 Ellsworth Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Vincent M Springer to Sarah Pearson
$237,000; 1880 Maplewood Court, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Richard Jojola to Emily A Tippman
$235,000; 18148 W Big Oaks Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Michelle E Spangle to Daniel Garcia
$230,000; 247 Highland Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by David Wiggins to Alyssa Heatherton
$229,000; 720 Dillon Court, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Alberto Anaya to Nora Puente Berreles
$226,000; 678 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Connolly Capital LLC
$220,000; 596 Shakespeare Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Hyung Lee to Ivy Marie S Imperial
$212,000; 380 Alta St, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Kerri Grendel to Jose Salvador Jimenez Martinez
$200,000; 33022 N John Mogg Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Barbara Kathlene Lohfink to Gabriel Alcaraz
$165,000; 33142 N Valley View Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Michael R Hynes to Julian Flores Albarran
$160,000; 33670 N Idlewild Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by DBG Properties LLC to Peter Patrick Murphy
$126,500; 35545 N Idlewild Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Victor Manuel Navarrete Osorio
Gurnee
$415,000; 1112 Laurel Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by John C Moran to Jamie Bosko
$405,000; 313 S Fork Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Ricardo M Abakah to Warren Scott
$400,000; 6300 Doral Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bruce D Zolott to David Thomas
$345,000; 36130 N Douglas Terrace, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Christopher E Carlson to Rogelio Albor Ayala
$330,000; 1295 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jeffrey A Spivak to Bukurjie Alijoski
$305,000; 6261 Washington St, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Stephen Challand to Eric Albrecht
$305,000; 5116 Beechwood Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Richard T Reed to Justin Hays
$264,000; 931 Magnolia Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Dominic A Tomasello Jr to Danielle Cecilia Cole
$260,000; 5055 Grand Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Patrick D Schaefer to Amador Sereno
$220,000; 567 N Greenleaf St, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jose A Toledo to Eufemio Mata
$200,000; 1507 Queen Ann Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to David Boelter
$191,000; 1896 Windsor Court, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Gilda Diaz to Gabriela Martinez
$170,000; 733 Shepard Court, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Jon R Jackson to Olga Carrillo
$160,000; 725 Shepard Road, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Michael T Jeffery to Kelsey Ann Schoenbacher
$160,000; 17331 W Maple Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Jack J Emerick to Gabriela Ayala Pasillas
$152,500; 930 Taylor Dr Unit 103, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Amy J Schutz to Claudia A Vroman
$150,000; 920 Vose Dr Unit 511, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jacqueline Niesen to Ernie A Empamano
$140,000; 3482 Woodlawn Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Weber Rasmussen Trust to Nicanor Dominguez
$71,000; 32400 N River Road, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Tom Ray to J & J Homes LLC
Hainesville
$328,000; 249 Centennial Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Roberto Ortiz to Gerardo Matias
Hawthorn Woods
$736,500; 108 Roman Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Quentin 37 LLC to Liming Tian
$680,000; 1 Seneca Ave W, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Gilberto Villasenor II to Halyna Zabronska
$564,000; 27 Commons Circle, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Ruiyuan Wei
Highland Park
$739,000; 3067 Priscilla Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Denis Skotnikov to Madeline C Bedell
$683,000; 1231 Eastwood Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Brooke Foley to Alon Bloom
$660,000; 2945 Idlewood Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Boguslaw P Nocek to Ryan Chappell
$600,000; 1691 Berkeley Road, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Erin Riggs to Eric A Schmitt
$509,500; 1032 Court Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Marleybone Holdings Inc to John Einarsen
$485,000; 1882 Sunset Road, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by BCTT LLC to Brian Walter
$265,000; 2020 Saint Johns Ave Unit 105, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Linda Jane Difronzo to Cary Maimon
$232,000; 2022 Saint Johns Ave Unit 202, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Yi Qin to Kara A Davidson
$140,000; 891 Central Ave Unit 234, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by James F Tolan to Wilbert G Hoffman
$125,000; 891 Central Ave Unit 106, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Jon Ardeljan to Gerald Piacenza
$75,000; 2720 Greenwood Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jared S Kosoglad to Viktoriya Marmur
Highwood
$500,000; 7 Walker Ave., Highwood; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Albert Lenzini to BME Apartments LLC Series Litt
$301,000; 500 Lake View Ave Unit 2D, Highwood; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Brenda B Brainerd to Linda Smits
Ingleside
$550,000; 24717 W Caine Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Donald M Snelten to Dustin James Mandel
$390,000; 24971 W Caine Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Edward L Holmes to Jeffrey Elich
$348,000; 24808 W Caine Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Cory K Hatton to Adam Richmond
$258,500; 26230 W Cooney Island Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Luke M Monroe to Michelle L Meyer
$220,000; 25152 W Lake Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jerry K Murray to Israel Maldonado
$203,000; 28561 W High Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Kelbry Properties LLC to Araceli Pacheco
$175,000; 26058 W Rollins Road, Ingleside; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by James Payseur to Neel Patel
Island Lake
$269,000; 3401 Ridge Road, Island Lake; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by TMS Investment Properties LLC to Carolyn Adame
$225,000; 407 E Burnett Road, Island Lake; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by James J Rende to Jacob Kuenster
Kildeer
$660,500; 23558 N Birkdale Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Alan Ira Handwerker
$515,000; 22206 W Little Pond Road, Kildeer; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Gordon J Sisson to Rafal Zacharski
Lake Bluff
$485,000; 12835 W Sanctuary Lane, Lake Bluff; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Luqian Sun to David A Rivera
$313,500; 110 Pembroke Circle, Lake Bluff; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Devon Bank to Murtuza Ali Mohammed
$185,000; 1072 Spring Lane, Lake Bluff; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Matthew Brugioni to Scott Lilja
Lake Forest
$630,000; 686 Longwood Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Xin Wang to Pak Lui
Lake Villa
$576,000; 38764 N Gratton Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by James Haas to Richard Theis
$575,000; 18714 W Lazy Acre Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Ryan Santos Leslie to Joanna Figueroa
$464,000; 25041 W Megan Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Daniel B Venturi to Hunter Fales
$410,000; 707 Spring Farm Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Robert Baker to Kenneth W Baker
$370,000; 37630 N Amber Way, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bright Home Dev LLC to Antonio V Hernandez
$324,000; 872 E Amber Prairie Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Brian J Zich to Alexis Lim
$290,500; 754 Sun Lake Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Larry K Tsuchida to Jessica Jaye Davis
$275,000; 22056 W Sarah Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Mark S Holniker to Mladen Filipovic
$238,000; 25493 W Lehmann Blvd., Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Heather Cooper to Robert J Pluta
$209,000; 38678 N Edgewood St, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Keri A Jorgenson to Michael Whaley
$192,500; 23532 W North Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Urszula Albrecht to Kaeli Martel Hickman
$174,000; 36896 N Elizabeth Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ashley M Wiloff to Arelys Jimenez
$125,000; 23521 W Central Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Richard D Lenzen to Christopher G Rosauer
$90,000; 25639 W Chesney Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Larry S Fletcher to Sara Garay
Lake Zurich
$680,000; 23661 N Hillcrest Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Frank J Mete to Joshua Demott
$643,500; 1040 Avery Ridge Circle, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Alexander Lee
$620,000; 1042 Avery Ridge Circle, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Bat Amgalan Darisav
$610,000; 28 S Shore Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ryan J Mcgrath to Robert Glon
$603,500; 1074 Avery Ridge Circle, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Pavel Slajfercik
$560,000; 1460 Bristol Trail Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Michael Scott Harris to Naganjaneyulu Gangisetty
$440,000; 1415 Coral Reef Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Ayham Chamout to Eugeniu Matcin
$400,500; 157 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by NVR Inc to Jacob W Bond
$387,000; 630 Waterford Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jayantilal Patel to Avinash Pillai
$375,000; 155 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by NVR Inc to Himanshu Deoskar
$365,000; 21690 W Ravine Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jonathan Gien to Jocelyn N Williams
$300,000; 690 Burr Oak Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Al Grzybek to John Patrick Mcnamara III
$280,000; 21337 W Shady Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Bonnie Conte to August Conte
$270,000; 146 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Gregory Yurovsky to Julia Marie Billen
$252,500; 41 Golfview Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Octavio Gomez to Barbara Browning
$250,000; 6 Craig Terrace, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Carl E Wojewoda to Maria R Serrato
$230,000; 132 N Pleasant Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Houssam Alsheriti to Parkway Property Services LLC
Lakemoor
$427,500; 28101 W Cape Cod Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by NVR Inc to Jeremy Fisher
$360,000; 28100 W Cape Cod Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Nicholas Arzer to Nicholas R Sherman
$230,000; 28905 Bakers Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Andrew L Ferraro to Erik Nunez
$99,500; 275 Misty Ridge, Lakemoor; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by David Magel to Barbara A Mendoza
Libertyville
$730,000; 1516 Old Barn Circle, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Margaret A Sisson to Carissa Drannbauer
$655,000; 1697 Young Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Steven Sural to Luke Venegoni
$625,000; 1680 Greenbrier Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Arun Nandagiri to Michael A Macnider
$609,000; 30949 N Leesley Court, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Kay Laczniak to Scott A Conklin
$546,500; 849 S 4th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Roberto C Deleon to Paul Koziol
$545,000; 676 Parkside Court, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Kunal Patel to Vicente Benites
$439,000; 15193 W Redwood Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by William R Roderick to Bradley H Keats
$395,000; 1202 Emerson Ln Unit 32C, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Siarhei Taras to Steven E Potsic
$380,000; 1870 W Winchester Rd Unit 245, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Huml Landry LLC to She E O LLC
$252,000; 150 Red Top Dr Unit 104, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by George Strumberger to Norbert Bries
$240,000; 810 Maywood Ct Unit 810, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Caitlin Layne to Susanne Young
$238,000; 1323 Downs Pkwy Unit 1323, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Edmundo Karim Salmon Barrantes to Joyce E Schmitt
$217,000; 745 Kenwood Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Mary A Montgomery to CC Affordable Housing LLC
$120,000; 15369 W Oak Pond Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by John E Lemm to Brad Zaucha
Lincolnshire
$570,000; 14576 W River Oaks Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Peter R Zygadlo to Shine Prakash Ponnaiah Sreerenganathan
Lindenhurst
$591,000; 2849 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to William G Vranek
$473,000; 2821 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Eduard Bolotnikov
$436,000; 1806 Prairie Ridge Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Timothy R Nicholas to Saumil Jitendra Bhatt
$345,000; 138 N Crooked Lake Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Robert Kraman to Araceli Ariza Rodriguez
$330,000; 839 Colony Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by RTO Property LLC to Alexis Rosenberg
$318,000; 426 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Claudia C Davidson to Anthony T Eddy
$300,000; 546 Northgate Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Steven D Persman to Moises Rojas
$293,000; 101 White Oak Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Charles B Gold to Bridgette Moyer
$260,000; 2402 Deerpath Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jose Munoz to Peter Cangialosi
$250,000; 2119 Burr Oak Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Martha Rosa Walsh to Jordy Vargas
$240,000; 2921 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Jemi C Granger to Kimberly Renee Murph
$214,000; 476 Heather Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Gail Jacobson to Carole A Woods
$185,000; 431 Ashwood Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Jonathan Szuba to Merritt Best LLC
Mundelein
$569,000; 3017 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Timothy Harger
$530,000; 78 Gala Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Joseph R Scibetta to Igor Istrati
$451,500; 3081 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Francesco S Perricone
$425,000; 1241 Liverpool Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Richard R Hentschel to Manoj Joshi
$374,500; 2851 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sai Akhil Ram Indla
$367,500; 1827 Bishop Way, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Kelly M Woodruff to Madeline Gomez
$360,000; 906 Killarney Pass Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Ivanhoe Building Corp to Kathryn J Wiase
$355,500; 2855 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sreekanth Vedanaparthy
$340,000; 19510 W West Shore Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Janet L Brown to Juraj Suhay
$335,000; 11 French Court, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Patricia Ann Garwood to Jose Ernesto Castaneda
$305,000; 1280 Aberdeen Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Maureen A Rayunas to Cristian Nieto
$285,000; 1403 Banbury Road, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by James E Flauter to Kulvinder S Bolina
$256,000; 668 E Fountainview Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Grant W Albers to Leonid Zalivansky
$250,000; 529 N Midlothian Road, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Isela Castaneda to Francisco Guevara Lopez
$240,000; 517 N Midlothian Road, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Micaiah Burnett to Alex A Alvarado Vasquez
$225,000; 618 Allanson Road, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Salvador Juarez to Julian Moreno Gonzalez
$220,000; 1052 W Hawley St, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Gregg Swanson to Allison Bella Pina
$217,000; 757 NE Holcomb Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Kenneth J Goze to Kenneth J Goze
North Chicago
$200,000; 2501 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by M&J Financial Inc to NC Real Estate Dev Inc
$191,500; 810 Audrey Nixon Blvd., North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Clear Capital Core 1 LLC to Wilmar A Lopez
$179,000; 2022 Seymour Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Alex Rivera to Mario Bucio Garcia
$175,000; 1122 Wadsworth Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bennie Starks to Jerome Weathersby
$155,000; 810 17th St, North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Mortezaie Properties LLC to Tammy V Thompson
$124,000; 2910 Frontenac St Unit 216, North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Roberta M Korom to Julio C Martinez
$115,000; 2040 Lewis Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Emma J Bobo to Tusharkumar N Shah
Riverwoods
$670,000; 421 Muirfield Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Kyung Hee Kim to Ann Sigler
Round Lake
$358,000; 2650 W Autumn Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Elizabeth A Morzuch to Md Razaul Karim
$255,000; 281 W Holly Court, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Stanley Kopec to Luis A Almaguer Benavides
$250,000; 24388 W Tyler Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ivan Vergara to Ruben Avila
$240,000; 601 S Jade Ln Unit 601, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Joseph M Koziczkowski to Necory L Smith
$226,500; 1787 S Hamlin Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Adrian Heretyk to Jose L Zires
$224,000; 1318 W Black Wolf Road, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Zanetta Mrugalska Reszka to Alyssa Panzarella
$210,900; 58 S Waterford Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Midfirst Bank
$207,500; 589 S Jade Ln Unit 10-05, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jemajo LLC III to Micayla M Gutierrez
$195,000; 770 S Aldridge Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Dan Kirshenbaum to Robert J Stastny Jr
$195,000; 1677 W Turtle Creek Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Qingquan Wu to Arushi LLC
$191,000; 34310 N Goldenrod Road, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Oscar Cabrera to Elaine Cruz
$184,000; 101 Lincoln Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Katherine W Piret to Lacey De Haan
$60,000; 24847 W Clinton Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Royce K Cunningham to Royce K Cunningham
Round Lake Beach
$190,000; 1107 Villa Vista Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Michael E Hasch to Maria Velazquez
$180,000; 635 E Princeton Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Dennis L Ressler to Simplicio P Domingo III
$179,000; 1419 N Park Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by William R Perry to Mathew Bobimas
$170,000; 1112 Brentwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Aranda LLC to Daniela Campos
$138,500; 1244 N Red Oak Cir Unit 3, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Victoriya J Izzo to Rockhosue Property Mgmt LLC
$122,000; 1310 Kenmore Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jerry Allison to Zidrune Tidikyte
Round Lake Heights
$285,000; 2192 N Arapahoe Trail, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Mark Wagner to Sujeda V Koet
$245,000; 2471 Ojibwa Trail, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Jose G Castro Robles to Kaitlin Stone
$53,000; 1813 Hiawatha Trail, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by David D Study to Gabriel Valdez
Round Lake Park
$600,000; 106 E Main St, Round Lake Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Naim Kattoum to Homerun Property LLC
$200,000; 121 E Main St, Round Lake Park; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Rafael A Chanza to Brothers Properties LLC
$190,000; 309 Elder Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by April Alvarez to Devin Paulsen
$160,000; 303 E Washington St, Round Lake Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Noe Ortiz to Vianca Celeste Juarez Chavez
Spring Grove
$146,000; 38324 N 4th Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Philip Egleston to Vanessa Schlangen
Vernon Hills
$619,500; 360 Lasalle St, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Roger G Moffat to Sarvottam Darshan
$460,000; 1269 Sarah Blvd., Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Daniel N Kinnavy to Tokumasa Matsumoto
$420,000; 206 Crabtree Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Dennis Rusch Sr to William Meyer
$365,000; 410 Pine Lake Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by PLC Holdings LLC to Sondra Lee Zaharias
$355,000; 1836 Crenshaw Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Yidong Zhu to Mark Jockel
$353,500; 28 Monterey Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Michael R Wold
$261,000; 839 Lansing Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Eugene Park to Darcy Stone
$252,500; 1011 Stockton Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Gregory Engelkemeir to Dulamsuren Baatarchuluun
$240,000; 163 Whiting Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Muhammad Iqbal to Baasanbat Davaatseren
$240,000; 139 Brandywine Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Anastasia M Alter to Gina Tunik
$227,000; 320 Jefferson Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jaspal Singh to Andrew Linton
$220,000; 906 Jackson Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Edd Miller to Carson T Bernett
$210,000; 939 Market Ct Unit 1, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Holly S Hirsch to Katerina Reents
$200,000; 876 Sparta Ct Unit 8-3, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Phillip J Saviano to Victoria Parrott
$149,000; 5 Timber Ln Unit 12, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Erumbu Holdings Inc to Anna Forkosh
$135,000; 315 Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Keith D Barnstein to Volodymyr Boyko
Volo
$540,000; 31632 N Ellis Dr Unit 302, Volo; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Volo Commerce LLC to Ellis Holdings LLC
$350,000; 863 Autumn Grove Court, Volo; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Andrew Jawnyj to Andrew Skinner
$320,000; 275 Sonata Court, Volo; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Robert C Wilson to Shuichang Hu
$315,000; 340 Brighton Court, Volo; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jesse Higinio Martinez
$220,000; 588 Richard Brown Blvd., Volo; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Rachelle N Gonzalez to Guillermo Jorge Castillo Lopez
$190,000; 345 Terra Springs Circle, Volo; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Daryl Bottenhagen to Bath Emilie Hoga
$185,000; 1194 Waverly Dr Unit 3, Volo; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Raied A Idan to Matthew Weber
Wadsworth
$500,000; 40840 N Kilbourne Road, Wadsworth; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Gregory R Kischer
$360,000; 13805 W Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Cameron R Chisholm to Ismael Jaramillo
$350,000; 4884 W Heritage Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Tiffany Fountain to Nermi A Sosmena
$170,000; 2741 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jasmine Fojas to Robel Daniel
Wauconda
$280,000; 1116 Barbara Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Isaac A Moon to Robert Medina Morales
$230,000; 232 Slocum Lake Road, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Elizabeth A Dicriscio to Jose Jimenez Guzman
$174,500; 525 High St, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Nicholas Kamick to Serena Rogalski
$174,000; 152 W Maple Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Hollis Pryor to Maria Ester Villasenor
$145,000; 440 N Main St Unit E101, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by John Lach to Cathryn Sienkiewicz
$145,000; 211 E Liberty St Unit 5, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Anthony P Pavone to Robert H Stine
Waukegan
$300,000; 3124 W Newcastle Court, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Cory S Love to Miguel Gonzalez
$260,000; 2101 Lydia St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Maria H Villeda to Consuelo D Arevalo De Beltran
$252,000; 831 S Mcalister Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Hipolita Hosanna to Sandra B Berriozabal Quezada
$225,000; 511 Center St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Sherry Swift to Salvador Melquiades
$210,000; 2412 Melrose Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Casey Garcia to Eliceo Colindres Gonzales
$201,500; 2730 Vercoe Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Kathryn Weber to Mario A Reynoso
$193,000; 1349 Eastview Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jayson L Robles to Nicholas Shepherd
$192,000; 12883 W Keith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Wayside Properties LLC to Jose G Mendieta
$190,000; 1832 Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Amalia E Huerta to Patrina Mccann
$182,000; 1009 Massena Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Vanesser Elizabeth Bajek to Toni Massie
$181,000; 1644 Whitney St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Gabriel Zires to Miguel Orduno
$180,000; 22 S Maple Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Andres Perez to Kevin Conde Vargas
$180,000; 1025 Highland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Ezequiel Hernandez to Eva L Gaytan
$178,000; 4427 W Brownstone Way, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Michael Scott Dressler to Zachary J Rude
$173,000; 1613 Whitney St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Mark A Hall
$170,000; 4184 Brentwood Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Christopher Velez to Thomas Jeramie Diehn
$139,000; 440 S Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Santos Garcia to Ken M River
$138,000; 1706 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by San Miguel & Assoc LLC to Rio Grande Properties Inc
$135,000; 12794 W Tyler Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Delcia Martinez Centeno
$130,000; 1130 N Poplar St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Theodore Nevin to Mark Cossoff
$130,000; 106 N Chapel St, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Sherwin Yellen to Isabel Romero
$115,000; 2616 Harrison Pl, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Regina Vega to Pablo Salgado Brito
Winthrop Harbor
$330,000; 204 Garnett Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Michael Morin to Adam B Gorsuch
$265,000; 1319 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by MBF Investments Inc to Anthony R Frey
$261,500; 630 Thompson Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by James Rodden to Minor S Castellanos
$230,000; 1234 Fulton Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Anthony R Frey to Jesus Elias Tapia
$228,000; 4719 5th St, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Robyn Mcevilla to Peter Duaks
$125,000; 1319 Aiken Court, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Michael Wright to Omar Velazquez
Zion
$265,000; 1819 Sunshine Lane, Zion; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Nestor Marquez to Alejandro Gomez Jr
$225,000; 2318 Lydia Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by William P Lindo to Mark Lockhart White
$215,000; 3300 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Junoh Kim to Andrew L Johnson
$210,000; 1406 Butterfield Lane, Zion; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Clarence W Golden to Gustavo Melgoza
$195,000; 3104 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Tyree Owen Joyce to Jose M Hernandez
$190,000; 2800 Edina Blvd., Zion; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Kathryn B Lord to Carlos Roman
$180,000; 2901 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Nancy Diaz Mendiola to Brian H Rand
$180,000; 1909 Freedom Ct Unit 38-1, Zion; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Shelda Jozenville to Curtistene Levi
$175,000; 3311 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jose G Macias to Cindy Valdes
$170,000; 1700 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Hector Munoz to Serapio Gutierrez
$168,000; 3100 Elisha Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Clarice E Hendricks to Sofia Arteaga Soto
$166,000; 2211 Hermon Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Barbara E Keisman to Luisa L Garcia Garcia
$160,000; 2202 Horeb Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by David Grace to Donna Harper
$154,000; 2411 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Arturo Camacho to Ashley Schraub
$140,000; 4017 Tartan Trail, Zion; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Celia Barriga Calvillo to Geovanni D Molina
$140,000; 3105 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Shounda C Cole to Teresa Short Stancle
$120,000; 3110 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Maria I Arteaga to Rebecca Gonzalez
$92,000; 2919 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Wheeler Financial Inc to Andres Mendieta Montano
$82,000; 2711 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Michael J Wells to MTJ Properties LLC
$78,000; 2817 Eshcol Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Richard F Brogden Sr to Genaro Mendez
$65,000; 2605 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Caroline Monette to Vidal Capote
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.