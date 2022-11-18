Kane County property transfers for Sept. 27 to Oct. 24, 2022

Algonquin

$530,000; 2321 Tracy Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Joseph P Mcnally to Roksolana Khvala

$461,500; 1890 Peach Tree Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by David Podczerwinski to Christopher Widmer

$253,000; 300 Emerald Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Shaohui Zhang to Patryk Bialous

$200,000; 1114 Riverwood Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Neville W Plummer to Jose A Lara Reyes

$192,000; 2093 Waverly Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Oletha K Johnson to Liz Favela

$190,000; 2620 Christie Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Beata Santarsieri to Darius Czerwinski

$154,000; 1118 Stratford Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Robert C Kunz to Cynthia Barch Schneider

Aurora

$630,000; 2277 Faith Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by David R Rank to Bernadette M Moore

$628,000; 1191 Biscay Court, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Edward J Williams to Andrew Phinney

$625,000; 433 S Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Edward H Schmitt Jr to Matthew Marquez

$588,000; 2742 Shetland Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Shane N Halleman to Rama Phani Kiran Yelamarthi

$550,000; 830 Donna Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Mamed Kuchiev to Richard Trinh

$488,000; 3110 Haverhill Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Ajay Jain to Saji George

$465,000; 3258 Grafton Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Rajiv Govindarajan to Nitin Saini

$465,000; 1265 Dunbarton Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Vinay Bhandari to Ruixin Wang

$460,000; 3552 Fletcher Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Antonio Zamora to Krishna Aditya Kaza

$450,000; 408 Central Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by CBG Renovators LLC to Robyn West

$440,000; 1245 Pennsbury Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Andrew Phinney to Sharad Kodkani

$425,000; 639 S Schindel Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Linda Shindel Shindel Moore to Jaime Vazquez

$418,000; 199 Meadowview Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Emily K Macchiarella to Sarah Malik

$411,000; 4130 Irving Road, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Matthew W Squire

$410,000; 951 Lakestone Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Venkitesh Krishnamoorthy to Guruprasad Padmanaban

$409,500; 4132 Irving Road, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Tao Zeng

$402,000; 2216 Thornwood Court, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Angelina Turnipseed Hodges to Aaron J Reynolds

$395,000; 814 Wintergreen Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Ronald L Hill

$390,000; 3561 Gabrielle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Vittal Kumar Eravelli to Balasubramanian Janagaraja

$390,000; 2024 Kensington Place, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Jeffrey W Reed to David Mccabe

$387,000; 1242 Townes Circle, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Abhijit Patil to Gopala Krishna Prabbu Ganesan

$375,500; 3498 Fletcher Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Eleven Thirty Three LLC

$370,000; 709 Periwinkle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Semsedije Jusufi to Xibin Yu

$350,000; 2020 Coral Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Joanne Wisdom Brandis to Matthew Firmature

$345,000; 1866 Cattail Circle, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Diana L Vald-keller to Sheila M Lumino

$333,000; 440 Regency Court, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Zubair Ghafoor to Anju Baby

$330,000; 1544 Karen Court, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Kathleen A Sherlely to Julian Rodriguez

$320,000; 1346 Valayna Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Anthony J Martini to Guohong Li

$317,500; 630 N Buell Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Eduardo Perez to Diana M Neuling

$302,000; 1071 Cochran St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Charles J Huff to Abel Rangel Pantoja

$300,000; 1700 Hickory Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Octavio M Arellano to Angelina Ramirez Martinez

$300,000; 1032 Indian Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by SJP Enterprises Co to Guillermo Medina Salazar

$295,000; 2428 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Tara Lafan to Eric Sanchez

$285,000; 1043 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Mandeep Singh to Sundar Bandepalli

$275,000; 726 N Fordham Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by James H Neumann to Gary J Bonifas

$270,000; 1071 Stamford Court, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Carla P Ramos to Aditya Prasanna Handadi

$267,000; 398 Abington Woods Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Roy Collins to Krishnan Raghavan

$265,000; 2985 Middlebury Ct W, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Shineka Williams to Ryan Hutson

$263,000; 908 Liberty St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by SMS Acquisitions LLC to Bernie Edgar Hernandez Castellanos

$260,000; 1445 Mountain St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ronald J Fenske Jr to Percy Antonio Chate Cuya

$253,000; 708 Valley View Ct Unit 708, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Amy Derose to Debarati Mitra

$250,000; 640 Palace St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Matthew W Firmature to Erick Arce

$250,000; 435 S Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Edward H Schmitt Jr to Ashley Marquez

$250,000; 340 North Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Carmen Rivera to Sandra Ramirez

$240,000; 1840 Heather Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Barbara J Shackleton to Brandi L Semmler

$238,500; 1700 Simms St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Marian G Matesan to Nick William Hertzmann

$235,000; 908 Lebanon St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Antonio Cortes Juarez to Alvaro Marmolejo-torres

$235,000; 160 S River St Unit 307, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by PNB Real Estate LLC to Patricia A Schwartz

$232,000; 1483 Andover Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Kent G Burgos to David Ramos

$230,000; 947 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Frank F Onesto Jr to Dennis Hanson

$230,000; 224 S Commonwealth Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Robert V Tiffany to Connie A Hoffman

$228,000; 931 5th Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Juan C Garcia to Ernesto Lopez Ortiz

$225,000; 2955 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Jesus A Cepeda Jr to Jason John Olsen

$225,000; 1075 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Tomas Artiles to Claire E Higgins

$220,000; 13 N Loucks St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Maria D Ramirez to Iris Castellanos

$212,500; 1116 White Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Shane Albright to Saul Mendoza Hernandez

$210,500; 1116 Village Center Pkwy Unit 8, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Corey D Brown to Tijyana Williams

$210,000; 630 Morton Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Jose G Garcia to Rosalia H Salinas Luna

$208,000; 807 S Union St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Mario Carrillo to Elvia G Ortiz

$207,500; 3523 Willowview Court, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Denise M Banach to Maren Loving

$200,000; 908 Fulton St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Samuel Cruz Castillo to Juan Luiz Mayo Lopez

$200,000; 816 E Benton St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Rachel Ford to Brian Najera

$200,000; 328 Eastern Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Mario Carrillo to Juan Jose Cristobal Bacilio

$200,000; 2409 Courtyard Cir Unit 5, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Aaron Alvarez to Daniela Villa

$200,000; 1604 Indian Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Juan Carlos Alzate to Florinda Mora

$200,000; 1427 Eastwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Scott J Dalton to Ivan Bonilla Gallegos

$185,000; 1943 Charles Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Steven Wiemann to Mariza Martinez

$182,000; 912 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Francisco J Monarrez to Miguel Angel Caballero Corona

$182,000; 452 Blackhawk Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Elizabeth Ranieri to Julio Rios-arriaga

$180,000; 607 Watson St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Eduarda Lechuga to Maria C Mayer

$180,000; 518 S Broadway, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Abraham Monroy to Noe Monroy

$177,500; 1306 Front St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Noel Barrios to Maria Gomez

$170,000; 445 Dayward Court, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Ronald A Vann to Mariela Rivas

$170,000; 112 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by David C Hummel to Christopher M Bauler

$170,000; 1058 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Mary Ann Sherewsbury to Hatim N Dossaji

$164,000; 605 Hermes Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Alexander Francis Brilla to Vicente Rodriguez

$162,500; 555 5th Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by JTB Group LLC to Waed Kattom

$160,000; 75 S May St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Patricia V Egan Turner to OCJB Properties LLC

$140,000; 1508 Liberty St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by David W Thompson-whitfield to Ramiro Perez Alcantara

$140,000; 1221 Kane St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Alejandro Jose Mendoza to Reggi Ortega

$132,500; 157 Gregory St Unit 13, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Shangaramnarayanan Chandralingan to Elizabeth A Canini

$123,500; 1100 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 2A, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Jose Rosario Quinones to Victor M Cuautle

$122,000; 416 Spruce St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Praise Holdings LLC to OCJB Properties LLC

$122,000; 2005 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3B, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by David M Szymanski to Elsa Yui

$120,000; 415 Linden Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Manuel Diaz to OCJB Properties LLC

$117,000; 460 W Downer Pl Unit 3D, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Anthony J Stuckey to James A Schnaitman

$110,000; 1031 Sard Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Luis Felipe Gutierrez to Jhon Cordero

$100,000; 427 Kingsbury Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Keyman Real Estate Partners to Kingsbury Real Estate LLC

$50,000; 316 Spring St, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Keyman Real Estate Partners to Spring Real Estate Partners

Batavia

$700,000; 2460 Bird Lane, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Tomi L Taggart to Craig Crawford

$592,500; 620 Pottawatomie Trail, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Mark L Bayram to James P Thomas

$465,000; 1243 Halladay Drive, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by John L Murphy to Andrea Encina

$420,000; 1012 Main St, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Douglas C Siegler to Thomas A Wetzel

$390,000; 1660 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Chiara Marella

$390,000; 1241 Navajo Drive, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by David A Smith to Daniel C Johnson

$387,000; 1648 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Abzal Altayev

$380,000; 1507 Haines Drive, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Ronald C Lewen to Thomas E Case

$366,500; 1654 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Lildan Properties LLC

$350,500; 2013 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mark J Wirth Jr

$335,000; 1314 Aster Court, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by David S Mcconnaughay to Jessie I Rey

$325,000; 1525 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Erico Jhan Fernandez Ong

$285,000; 124 N Batavia Ave., Batavia; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Frances Gregory to Jennifer Williamee

$232,000; 342 Mill St, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Marianne Lindenmeyer to Patryk Antosiewicz

$210,000; 527 N Washington Ave., Batavia; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Judith K Jahns to Daniel B Beck

Big Rock

$280,000; 50W273 Mcdermott Road, Big Rock; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by George Flanigan to Luke M Weston

Carpentersville

$485,000; 3523 Carlisle Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Vijaya Bhasker Vuppala to Hitesh Patel

$420,000; 3531 Chancery Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Ravi K Bedida to Gurharmanpreet Samagh

$402,000; 3214 Drury Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Kirk Wiseman to Efren Pasillas

$400,000; 3212 Drury Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Mahmoud Abdulrahim to Allan Jennings

$385,000; 5404 Cleary Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Byron Lemon to Jason L Brabeck

$382,500; 2913 Plantation Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Timothy D Kelly to Frederick Musselman

$375,000; 3536 High Ridge Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Fanny K Ng to Danish Ansari

$356,500; 6810 Highgate Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Todd M Placher to Liudmyla Martsinkiv

$303,000; 712 Elmwood Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Barbara H Ciborowski to Jonathan R Stuart

$261,000; 16 Pine St, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Tadas Zemaitis to Cara Prioleau

$252,000; 1542 Glacier Trail, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Michael A Pope to Anthony James Negri

$250,000; 1627 Ravine Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Paul M Warner to Julio Cesar Sandoval-munoz

$250,000; 1301 Wilson Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Samuel Martin Mccully to Maria Claudia Juarez

$242,000; 1222 Grant Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Kadi LLC to Gerardo Anicua Garcia

$240,000; 38 Pine St, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Sendy Corral to Salvador Bermudez Martinez

$240,000; 3307 Blue Ridge Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Shawn Yecina to Roman Lutsyuk

$239,000; 451 Tulsa Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by John Tagas to Gerardo Ordaz Lopez

$235,000; 1263 Navajo Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Pedro Medina to Patrick Miller

$235,000; 106 Del Rio Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Ricardo Morales to Alyssa Hardman

$225,000; 8118 Sierra Woods Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Matthew P Hayden to Michael L Krestan

$225,000; 1716 Kingston Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Donald L Murray to Cesar Carmona Lopez

$220,000; 5 Fir St, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Fernando Ruiz to Jose Antonio Perales

$213,500; 2240 Woodside Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Robert Kopala to Aaron F Gregory

$188,000; 526 Gentle Breeze Terrace, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Richard Montalvo to Citlatti D Lopez

$187,500; 159 Sioux Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Virginia S Amburgey to Rafael Zavala

$185,000; 9 Sycamore Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Joseph F Willard Jr to Joseph Willard III

$185,000; 2294 Woodside Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Gmau Properties LLC to Melissa J Comenduley

$185,000; 227 S Kennedy Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Kudus Badmus to Murali Krishna Murthy

$185,000; 1464 Meadowsedge Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Elizabeth M Langlo to Marion Melone

Cary

$685,000; 24766 N Golden Oat Circle, Cary; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Matthew A Mcelman to Robert Shirley

Dundee

$730,000; 35W980 Miller Road, Dundee; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Steve Shower Sr to Arne J Henriksen

$435,000; 14N625 Frontenac Drive, Dundee; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by John Smith to Ronald R Teeple

$215,000; 32W875 Hecker Drive, Dundee; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Jeffrey Annis to Gema Garcia

East Dundee

$275,000; 306 E 2nd St, East Dundee; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Amanda K Mitchell to Jeremy Morgan Murray

$218,500; 508 King Ave., East Dundee; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Brittany Wilson to Peter S Macko

$197,000; 551 Springwood Court, East Dundee; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Cynthia Carol Larsen to Ashlee Gibert

$62,000; 605 Barrington Ave Unit 242, East Dundee; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Michelle Mays-paschke to Lucy Zybura

Elburn

$700,000; 1074 Lakin Ave., Elburn; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Michael V Ciampi to Cecil E Wolberton

$635,000; 3N479 Curling Pond Court, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by John Bajor to Landon Putnam

$550,000; 2 S Main St, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Moxie 69 LLC to 1886 Property Holding LLC

$501,000; 1495 Melbourne St, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Jonathan P Giardelli to Vincent L Ippolito

$440,000; 1111 Collins Drive, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dean Andrews to Andrew Yarwood

$405,000; 644 Highland Drive, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Douglas E Jorgensen to Michael A Schramer

$390,000; 815 Kindberg Court, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Morgan Kaitharath to David Alarcon

$381,000; 985 Kendall St, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Jacob Levita to Michael D Holum

$340,000; 970 Sears Circle, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Michelle A Polizzi to Alec Berry

$330,000; 891 Station Blvd., Elburn; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Elburn Station Property to Jeffrey C Knecht

$325,000; 205 E Birch St, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Carol A Kloskowski to Connor D Longust

$285,000; 1S659 Lorang Road, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by William C Dethrow to Mark Peterson

$255,000; 677 E Willow St, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Michael A Schramer to Brandon P Andriola

$145,000; 214 S 1st St, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Laura J Austin to Soren Winquist-bailey

Elgin

$668,500; 3603 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Josh Lee Wolters

$634,500; 3556 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Daniel Grainge

$629,500; 1834 Coralito Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sunilkumar Patel

$600,000; 14N555 Tyrrell Road, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Daniel Peters to Joseph J Remes

$586,500; 1830 Chandolin Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Divyakumar H Patel

$578,000; 750 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Prashanth Balajapally

$574,000; 649 Slate Run, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Taras Slobodian

$563,000; 3637 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Benjamin M Jacobs

$558,000; 816 Marlisle Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Vinod Kumar Mutyala

$550,000; 38W652 Sunvale Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by John Cichon to Vilte Rooney

$548,000; 3687 Skyglade Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Bhadrappa B Molgi

$530,000; 752 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Brennan Scott Burchill

$526,000; 3621 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Marla J Adorno to Nancy A Weishaar

$516,000; 3615 Edelweiss Road, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sanchit Tiwari

$507,500; 3598 Waterscape Terrace, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Megan J Hanley

$490,000; 2930 Kelly Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Bilos Tchiko to Gulomjon Ubaydullaev

$479,000; 2471 Vista Trail, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Donald L Petramale to Arthur Hogsett

$460,500; 327 N Jackson St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Donald Trost to JD & Sons Property Management

$458,500; 166 Hibisscus Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Praveenkumar R Sharma

$450,000; 3636 Briar Creek Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Paulomee Shah to Jamshed Yusupov

$450,000; 363 Prairie St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Vinayak Nagaraj to Josiah Burns Sr

$445,000; 856 W Highland Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Rita Moreau to Marc Christopher Thayer

$421,500; 3608 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by NVR Inc to Christian J Martinez

$420,000; 3615 Waterscape Terrace, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Jan Dabrowski

$415,000; 1165 Clover Hill Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Warren G Linta to Gloria Choi

$407,000; 316 Red Rock Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Douglas Logsdon to David A Lykowski

$370,000; 472 E Chicago St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Ann L Mapes to Kass Properties LLC

$360,000; 813 Red Barn Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Ratsamy Maneenil to Hyder Khan

$350,000; 2863 Cascade Falls Circle, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Robert J Regan to Marla Adorno

$330,000; 225 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Carmen Urban

$320,000; 3837 Currant Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Borys Grabar

$315,000; 657 Shenandoah Trail, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Janet Riehecky to Daniel C Martin

$310,000; 670 Bennett Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Anibal Perez to Marco Antonio Camarena Guzman

$310,000; 333 Joslyn Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Robert E Cohen to Amber Lightbourne

$306,000; 556 N Clifton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Heriberto Lopez to Jeronimo Valdez

$305,000; 221 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Jay Vincent H Gaspar

$300,000; 3831 Currant Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Raghavendra Katta

$300,000; 2867 Cascade Falls Circle, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Edward T Mulligan to Gerald A Clinnin

$300,000; 213 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Ahsan Ahmed

$300,000; 1960 Murcer Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Mari L Gathman to Mari Gathman

$299,000; 1357 Walden Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Stewart Salters to Cindy M Pizano

$289,500; 1163 Cedar Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Mark E Lauber to Michael E Welu

$285,000; 4006 Pompton Court, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Daniel Ramos to Christina Gonzales

$278,500; 12N261 Westview St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Felix Valentin to Natividad Rodriguez

$272,500; 207 Garden Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Jeremy Beyer to Helen Tomaso

$270,000; 234 Cassidy Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Milos Babic to Sam Jacob

$265,000; 453 Hubbard Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Richard D Leslie to David E Infante De La Torre

$265,000; 310 Hill Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Alyssa N Noravong to Juan Morales Jr

$264,000; 1276 Longford Circle, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Sabihur R Khan to Kenneth Gehrke

$260,000; 815 Millcreek Circle, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dylan Wayne Baumann to Samantha Bunte

$260,000; 645 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Eloisa Gomez to Joaquin Zamudio Jr

$255,000; 117 Hamilton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Jonathan Klocek to Victor M Lopez Zecena

$249,000; 315 Lawrence Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Gerardo Guillen to Arcadio J Sanchez

$249,000; 2418 Emily Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Ann K Stubblefield to Shinobu Kodama

$235,000; 952 Mesa Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Sylvia Talo to Michael Rossiaky

$234,000; 348 Mcclure Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Michael J Dyer to Jose Gallego

$230,000; 703 Ludlow Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Janet R Garling to Jaime Cardenas

$225,000; 636 Chelsea Court, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Santos Lopez to Mikaela Dahlman

$225,000; 372 Mcclure Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Julie A Mason to Julie A Mason

$222,500; 25 S Aldine St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Marie A Vivequin to Ryan J Ibach

$221,000; 2301 Robin Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Christine A Otoole to Ethan Eveland

$220,000; 969 Ascot Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Jacqueline Dadabaev to Heather M Wiemelt

$220,000; 409 Lincoln Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Amner D Baez to Anthony Ruiz

$216,500; 1023 Spinnaker St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Nicolas Micucci to Avani Patel

$215,000; 1063 Bent Tree Court, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Gilberto Gonzalez to Eleazar Jimenez

$207,500; 164 Oak St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Drew Miller to Shafique Mirza

$200,000; 409 Addison St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Rumaldo Tovar to Mario Bribiesca

$200,000; 11N714 Win Haven Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Tanko LLC to Chad F Isacson

$195,000; 229 N Clifton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Diana Robles to Veronica Contreras Rodriguez

$193,500; 386 N Crystal St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Daniel Snyder to Erik Rubio

$180,000; 252 S Aldine St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Alexis Williams to Janet Verdin Gonzalez

$168,000; 456 Ann St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Eleonora Lee Holmes to Carmen Diaz Meza

$165,000; 776 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Joseph Remack to Miguel Contreras

$158,000; 54 Walker Place, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Franco Construction LLC to Benjamin Aguirre

$156,000; 129 S Edison Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Quentin Denker to Jose M Escobar

$152,500; 2024 College Green Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Guillermo Blancas to Alejandro Blancas Rios

$152,000; 3678 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Pingree LLC to Distinctive Homes By Demarco I

$140,000; 626 Cookane Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Javier Camarena to Lisette Zavala

$130,000; 439 Ryerson Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Shirley R Owens to Lisa Colander

$115,000; 1151 Lillian St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Credit Union One to Fermin Cornejo

$95,000; 3670 Broadleaf Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Overstreet Custom Homes LLC to Abhinay Donadula

$70,000; 216 Prairie St, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Thkfl Inc to Marco A Diaz

Geneva

$525,000; 116 Campbell St, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Colin Gleason

$519,500; 2649 Blackman Road, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Vonn Garrett Schopp to Madeline Rodriguez

$515,500; 38W517 Blackberry Way, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Steven C Hanson to Michael Trae Manny

$505,000; 40W215 Chadsworth Drive, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Donald E Spencer to Jonathan Chowansky

$457,500; 252 Eleanor Lane, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Bradley Tustin to Jason Glosniak

$447,500; 1819 Fargo Blvd., Geneva; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Robins Nest Assisted Living to Ahlam A Ali

$435,000; 0N298 Armstrong Lane, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Jean A Ziesmer to Gregory W Weddle

$425,000; 1S004 W Burnham Lane, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Stephen Loza to Timothy J Patterson

$415,000; 549 Linden Court, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Frank J Bogner to David Rosati

$400,000; 814 Mckinley Ave., Geneva; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Janis L Cummings to Jeffrey Smith

$400,000; 2264 Newport Lane, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Christina M Gaetani to Andrew Katz

$386,500; 1469 Averill Circle, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Craig Lowder to Martha Ashton Williams

$375,000; 200 N River Ln Unit 310, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Michael Balaka to Louis C Benedetto

$367,500; 102 Richards St, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Michael L Enders to Daniel Hickok

$350,000; 1564 Wesley Court, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Joan Maciejewski to Priti Patel

$322,800; 1504 W State St, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Francisco E Cortez Jr to Sheri A Novak

$315,000; 2031 Western Ave., Geneva; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Janet Stickney to Maria Angela Febles

$300,000; 598 Westfield Crse, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Justin M Soderquist to Peilin Li

$235,000; 1336 Windsor Court, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Jeremy Genske to Mariya Gousarovska

$211,000; 168 Aberdeen Ct Unit 168, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Craig Uchiek to Anita Johnsen

$176,500; 130 Syril Drive, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Manuel C Vasquez to Paul Herrera

Gilberts

$300,000; 170 Jackson St, Gilberts; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Rick Vanoverloop to Mason Radamacher

$292,000; 419 Fayetteville Ave., Gilberts; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Gwendolyn Ann Pedersen Little to Mi Ra Kim

$260,000; 237 Jackson St, Gilberts; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Tamara S Colclasure to Renee L Berens

$236,000; 188 Durango Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Therese M Moser to Michael Calmeyn Jr

$234,000; 184 Timber Trails Blvd., Gilberts; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by James Engleman to Barbara Piotrowski

$202,000; 203 Durango Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Theresa Orsolini to Saul E Solorzano

Hampshire

$575,000; 15N986 High Ridge Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Michael L Arena Jr to Emanuel G Guagliardo

$467,500; 590 W Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Brian Van Orden

$450,000; 1201 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Craig Jarva

$449,000; 712 Kathi Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by William W Benenhaley to Lydiannette Rivera

$433,000; 1200 Sunup Pt, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Frank V Simoncelli

$423,000; 715 Savanna Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Lawrence John Sweeney

$416,500; 1212 Sunup Pt, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Lukasz A Szabla

$403,500; 716 Savanna Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Anthony Battista

$377,000; 532 Dawns End, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by NVR Inc to Zemira Ljuscic

$361,000; 665 Savanna Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Timothy J Hoambrecker

$350,000; 612 Hampshire Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Joanne M Bunte to Steve Hallstrom

$230,000; 145 W Jefferson St, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by David Kennedy to Jourdan M Cooley

$220,000; 212 Old Mill Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dianna L Bester to Margaret Getzelman

$213,000; 107 High Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Sandra J Wagner to Eduardo A Flores Suastegui

$195,000; 2651 Carlisle Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Lisa Marie Helgerson to Patricia A Bahen

$165,000; 1012 Como Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Hilary Bahe to Ryan Bahe

Huntley

$500,000; 14072 Redmond Drive, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Donald C Kramlich to Robert E Lewis

$365,000; 12771 Green Meadow Ave., Huntley; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Robert Fluhler to Andrew Saia

$355,000; 12859 Mesa St, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Gregory D Kaczmarek to Mary Damato Worny

$300,000; 12554 Castle Rock Drive, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Mary K Stone to Thomas Radeni

$275,000; 13252 Poplar Way, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Barbara S Riedinger to David S Hicks

$267,000; 12955 Redstone Drive, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Robert L Tull to Charles M Shortridge

$235,000; 13435 Michigan Ave., Huntley; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Philip Gregory Maravilla to Thomas Becker

$230,000; 12591 Rock Island Trail, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by William S Fleck to Dennis W Martin

Lafox

$325,000; 1N088 La Fox Road, Lafox; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Tyler Joldersma to Jeremiah Walton

Maple Park

$272,000; 48W323 Keslinger Road, Maple Park; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Sherman D Dunham to Richard M Morris II

$195,000; 417 Virgil St, Maple Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Amanda K Mitchell

Montgomery

$445,000; 1700 Oakton Road, Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Pratt Plaza LLC to Christ Tabernacle Apostolic

$375,000; 1711 Stonegate Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Elizabeth Aldana to Aleksandar Jenic

$303,500; 3019 Fairfield Way, Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by David W Crocker to Alisha M Stevens

$250,000; 653 Kimberly Lane, Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Carmen Andujar to Fernando Jimenez Alvizo

$245,000; 2241 Countryside Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Ignacio Torres to David Rocheville

$225,000; 1910 Kevin Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Javier Rodriguez to Martin Herrera

$217,000; 1987 Waverly Way, Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Christina M Gross to Cynthia Ramos

$210,000; 192 Hartway Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Gerald A Demberg Jr to Madeline Esther Beach

$150,000; 1349 Hinckley St, Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Elaine Wathen to Saul Medina

North Aurora

$525,000; 302 Westminster Court, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Barbara G Nease

$395,000; 720 Fairfield Way, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Douglas M Bohr to Amanda Anderson

$366,000; 327 Ridley St, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Lynne M Nelson

$365,000; 1407 Hartsburg Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Jeffrey R Kramer to Brianna Marie Dipasquantonio

$325,000; 325 Ridley St, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Miriam Meyhoefer

$282,000; 239 Sussex Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Coleman J Connolly Jr to Patricia Hope Carabine

$270,000; 7 Walnut Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ronald F Garner to Veronica Szavay

$237,000; 1717 Waterford Road, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Carin L Larsen to Steven Lee Thompson

$132,000; 305 E Victoria Circle, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Nino Enterprises

Pingree Grove

$460,000; 1522 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Marie C Richard

$425,000; 1553 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Lakshmi Prasad Alokam

$400,000; 1677 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Maria E Velasco

$400,000; 1570 Cherry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Monique R Thomas to Lakesha Oliver

$395,000; 2350 Cannon Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Ralph Scalise to Jeanellen Moreau

$370,000; 1031 Larkspur Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Nichole A Bishop to Aljumaat Amilhasan

$361,000; 1785 Prospect Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Michelle C Burton to Charisse Suello

$359,500; 830 Larkspur Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by NVR Inc to Daniel J Mendicino

$356,500; 541 Larkspur Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by NVR Inc to Funmi Akanbi

$335,000; 1150 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Patricia Wakup

$312,000; 2036 Lookout Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Shawn Geegan to Johannie I Torres

$270,000; 2460 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Patryk N Maczynski to Victor Valac

$265,000; 2527 Bella Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Theresa Jones

$258,000; 621 Yorkshire Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Benjamin D Palmer to James D Walters

$255,000; 1423 Isle Royale Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Daniela Ditrani to Daniel Mcguffin

$220,000; 884 Emerald Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jennifer L Gomez to Johnny Oshana

$174,000; 2275 Aurora Dr Unit 2, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Paul C Diem to Ziya Senturk

$168,000; 2245 Aurora Dr Unit 3, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Valerie A Michalski to Marie Ortiz Marquez

Sleepy Hollow

$445,000; 213 Hilltop Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Joseph L Nelson to Jacek Surma

$418,000; 705 Surrey Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by John D Knight to Keith E Delaney

South Elgin

$507,500; 371 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Kishan T Patel

$490,000; 379 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nalini P Shah

$387,000; 339 Cornwall Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Eric L Coger to Eric William Kopp

$381,500; 2378 Southwind Blvd., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Chantel M Zasada

$379,000; 2370 Southwind Blvd., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Melissa M Rybezyk

$360,500; 2376 Southwind Blvd., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Leonel Hernandez

$335,500; 892 N Camden Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Dawn Kurtz to David Goins

$320,000; 1100 Oxford Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Kristen Louise Hill to Drew Vanzandt

$314,500; 879 Sundown Road, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Gus Ioakimidis to Susan H Teska

$309,500; 2362 Southwind Blvd., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Krzysztof Ksiag

$309,000; 2366 Southwind Blvd., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Krzysztof Ksiag

$292,500; 880 Barbara Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Eveline Lorenzo to Dennise G Sanchez

$282,500; 832 Sundown Road, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Tod Lee to Luis Hernandez

$271,000; 335 Thornwood Way Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Krystal L Glinski to Michael Steven Rosati

$220,000; 780 Fulton St, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Denise Jones to Stefanie Belrichard

$220,000; 64 Saratoga Court, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Angie M Calabrese to Giovanni Lomelin

$219,000; 738 Fieldcrest Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Daniel E Mcguffin to Edward R Kagel

$217,000; 402 Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Roberta Rodriguez to Melinda Pullia

$190,000; 1264 Raymond St, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Anne Augustyn to Gregory D Schofield

$151,000; 711 Fieldcrest Dr Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Terra Info Holdings LLC

$105,000; 7N025 Joseph St, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Laura R Senaro to Timothy J Burns

St. Charles

$740,000; 7N810 Columbine E, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Robert J Walmsley to Paul C Szmergalski

$685,000; 39W675 Denker Court, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by George Agee to Maxime Tremblay

$683,000; 510 Cora Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Airhart Construction Corp to Enrique Valdez

$675,000; 4N015 H Wadsworth Longfelow Place, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Dyame P Martin to Thomas F Safford

$655,000; 5N588 Creek View Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Jordan J Foster to Bryant A Creque

$640,000; 39W360 Cambridge Court, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Stephen P Fernau to Basit Raza Syed

$600,000; 801 Kirk Road, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Old Second National Bank to Air Properties LLC

$588,000; 2801 King James Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Derek Urban to Mark W Kifarkis

$545,000; 3115 King Alford Court, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by William L Lapkoff to Lukasz Grochola

$525,000; 39W207 Happy Hills Road, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Elizabeth K Jordan to Ronnie Lamour Caldwell

$520,000; 39W744 Buckskin Trail, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Sharon M Rose to Philip T Irwin

$515,000; 40W336 Laura Ingalls Wilder Road, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Agnieszka Buslowska to Michael Deane Flatt

$467,500; 7N691 Fielding Court, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Sharie Atkins to Enrique Gonzalez

$465,000; 614 Marion Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Jeffrey Allen Johnson to Michael Roberts

$445,000; 4N681 Brookside West Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Cindy Boyle to Nena Bajor

$425,000; 1001 S 2nd St, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Lynda Boyd to Jeremy Michael Babinet

$410,000; 3738 Deville Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Michael W Shortall to Gregory J Gliniewicz

$405,000; 3534 Voltaire Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Glenn P Anthony to Benjamin Fowler

$400,000; 5N838 Audubon Court, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Christopher Soroka to Henry Alexander

$386,000; 520 State St, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Gary A Maughan to Shannon L Christensen

$369,000; 1113 Independence Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jeffrey A Esner to Karen Lynch

$360,000; 220 North Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Mark R Allen to Janine Laurenti

$335,000; 106 Moore Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Spillane & Sons Inc to Kaitlin Nicole Cibich

$309,000; 1802 Cumberland Green Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Jason R Benson to Thomas Ramirez

$299,000; 816 Riding Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Rocco Mininni to Elixir Real Estate LLC

$299,000; 120 N 6th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Daniel J Owens to Jason Duval

$270,000; 689 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ramsey Pokryfke to Lawrence Benjamin Palmer

$252,000; 1540 Jewel Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Daniel Reusz to Marcin Cichon

$249,000; 503 S 12th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Borodaj Realty Inc to Heather Knight

$245,000; 304 S 4th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Nancy L Durrow to Paramjit Bawa

$240,000; 32 N 12th St, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Douglas S Comstock to Jack G Leffler

$227,000; 81 Hunt Club Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by James Bossert to Janine Moreci

$220,000; 18 Southgate Crse, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Lee P Gubbins to Park Ave Properties

$210,000; 810 S 7th St, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jay Lawson to Robert C Brandt

$195,000; 159 Hunt Club Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Mags Residential LLC to Daniel Taulbee

$124,500; 36W520 Crane Road, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Fox Valley Estates LLC to Mark Triplett

Sugar Grove

$644,000; 1749 Hunters Ridge Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Robert M Plaza to James Joseph Tracy

$500,000; 3S611 Finley Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Scott A Bowden to Erin M Deinert

$485,000; 1135 Mcdole Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Wayne Lee to James A Macrunnels

$395,000; 68 Briargate Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Andrea Mores to Tacettin Uray

$340,000; 200 Joy Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Jessica L Kalal to Blaise Riley Conway

$325,000; 58 Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Douglas W Musser to Lisa J Thomas

$304,000; 109 W Park Ave Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Stacey Vassallo to David Wold

$225,000; 265 Capitol Dr Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Sergio M Tijerina to Margarita V Franco

$222,000; 550 Mallard Ln Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Kyle Bonnell to Allison Marie Buettner

West Dundee

$601,000; 216 N 5th St, West Dundee; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Robin Riley to Karen F Hollander

$435,000; 602 Prestwick Court, West Dundee; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by John A Jobst to Edward W Beyer

$324,500; 92 Browning Ave., West Dundee; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Timothy L Bulger Sr to Rebecca Lynn Klemmer

$310,000; 537 S 3rd St, West Dundee; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Kathleen A Sjodin to Karl E Schroeder

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.