Interfaith Thanksgiving service set for Sunday in Aurora

The public is invited to Interfaith Aurora's 15th annual "Thanksgiving Celebration of Music and Friendship" at 3 p.m. Sunday at Society 57, 100 S. River St., Aurora.

This year's theme is "Praying for Peace." There will be readings from members of the Jewish, Sikh, Muslim and Christian communities. Offerings will be donated to The Community Fridge in Aurora. Participating organizations are Temple B'nai Israel; the Sikh community; the Aurora Human Relations Commission; Al Aqsa Mosque; United for Peace; and St. John African Methodist Episcopal, Wesley United Methodist, The Orchard Community, Our Savior Lutheran, New England Congregational, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and St. Mark Lutheran churches.