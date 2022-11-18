Holiday events scheduled in Des Plaines

Des Plaines residents and officials will gather Friday, Dec. 2, for a tree-lighting ceremony at Metropolitan Square in the downtown area.

The lighting is set for 6:30 p.m., but activities will begin at 4 p.m. Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive at 4:45 p.m.

The following day, a Winter Fair in the Square will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the same location. An artists' market, food trucks, ice sculpting and more are planned.

For more information, visit desplaines.org/holidaylighting.