Holiday events scheduled in Des Plaines
Updated 11/18/2022 2:03 PM
Des Plaines residents and officials will gather Friday, Dec. 2, for a tree-lighting ceremony at Metropolitan Square in the downtown area.
The lighting is set for 6:30 p.m., but activities will begin at 4 p.m. Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive at 4:45 p.m.
The following day, a Winter Fair in the Square will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the same location. An artists' market, food trucks, ice sculpting and more are planned.
For more information, visit desplaines.org/holidaylighting.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.