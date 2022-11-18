 

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/18/2022 12:54 PM

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, which is being announced just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

 

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes -- both of which are expected to accelerate now that the midterm elections are complete -- the special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.

A senior Justice Department official disclosed the appointment on Friday but did not reveal the identity of the special counsel. Garland was expected to provide more details later in the afternoon.

Trump representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

