Cook County property transfers for Sept. 27 to Oct. 26, 2022

Arlington Heights

$640,000; 4207 N Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Michael R Steczkowski to Peter Debnar

$490,000; 1011 N Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Lekhayim Venture LLC to Grant W Albers

$466,000; 502 S Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Chad Torgerson to Carlos Lievano

$430,000; 831 N Pine Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Patrick Richards to Karolina Cisowska

$430,000; 1015 W Thomas St, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Peter R Manno III to Emily Cecilia Connor

$415,000; 1919 N Pinetree Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Ellen Ostrowski to Brian James Lubrano

$413,500; 906 N Dryden Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Christopher A Peters Sr to Andreas Alexander Laxgang

$407,500; 103 S Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by James Sherwood Macdonald to Robert C Doyle

$405,000; 2066 N Charter Point Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Alyssa A Kieffer to Margaret Rossi

$390,000; 1535 W Richmond St, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Jay Dehart to Ronnald Melendez

$376,000; 2828 N Greenwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Dlpen Vekarla to Macedonio Carrillo

$374,000; 404 N Gibbons Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by David Berry Miller to Jill N Gallagher

$355,000; 1312 S Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Dreim Partners One to Steven Saldanha

$345,000; 4 S Regency Dr E, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Elizabeth A Williamson to Debra Mckean

$345,000; 2733 S Embers Ln Unit B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Wendel C Torres to Slawomir R Bodanko

$315,000; 1729 N Wilshire Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Kevin P Butler to Zoryana Hachynska

$305,000; 1128 S Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Jacob M Axel to Amanda Leigh Axel

$278,000; 769 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Dai Y Ko to Iryna Klimen

$277,500; 601 W Rand Rd Unit 315, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Salvatore Anzalone to Roshen P Sameul

$267,000; 1 S Highland Ave Unit 704, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Brady Dubs to Adam Schallmoser

$260,000; 3930 Newport Way, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Darrell Berger to Rainier Rivera

$250,000; 664 W Central Rd Unit 1, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jose J Tapia to Garfield A Watson

$240,000; 3950 Newport Way, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by John G Dooley to Janine L Nelson

$225,000; 1515 E Central Rd Unit 121C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Daniel Hajduk to Petar Trendafilov

$215,000; 1415 E Central Rd Unit 319C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Joan M Gordon to Adem Yzeiraj

$192,000; 3350 N Carriageway Dr Unit 210, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Daniel Mertes to Anthony W Spirek

$184,000; 110 S Dunton Ave Unit 2D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Henry Zaro to John Tribuzio

$180,000; 1515 N Windsor Dr Unit 103, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Joanna K Stasiek to Malgorzata Z Glinska

$152,500; 2230 S Goebbert Rd Unit 449, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Darko Jelovac to Mateusz Sagula

$145,000; 4043 N Newport Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Joyee A Conway to Grandview Capital LLC

$138,000; 906 W Alleghany Dr Unit 2D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Biljana Davitkov to Rogelito Dabu

$138,000; 1127 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 203, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Stephen M Skwerski to Joshua C K Nelson

$125,000; 2249 Nichols Rd Unit A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Mark Koerber to Paul Millmine

$110,000; 2227 Nichols Rd Unit A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Helene E Dunne to Charles Kerr

Barrington

$484,000; 466 Park Barrington Drive, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by David S Rebmann to Thomas K Wyatt

$453,000; 28384 W Maple Ave., Barrington; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Urszula Solowiej to David O Ladley III

$130,000; 418 E Valencia Ave., Barrington; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Patricia A Flubacker to Susan B Mclaughlin

Bartlett

$665,500; 1711 Eastfield Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jaspreet Kaur

$620,000; 1226 Hawkins Court, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Robert J Churney Jr to Vincent T Kowalski

$615,000; 1321 Keenland Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Patrick E O Malley to Jaymin Patel

$500,000; 1438 Saddleridge Place, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Tae Wung Um to Hardikumar Patel

$481,000; 861 Kingston Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Thomas W Albert to John Kajdzik

$477,000; 1427 Steeplechase Road, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Gary C Schellerer to Hyder Syed

$462,500; 1245 Humbracht Cir Unit C, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by K 4 Partners LLC to Sobel Holdings LLC

$460,000; 236 Shawnee Circle, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Ahmad Okour to Mohmmedakhter Chhotumiya Shethwala

$430,000; 1911 Burton Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Joanne Boesen to Magdalena Gerwel

$411,500; 1011 Trillium Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Vito Di Vietro to Anil Popatlal Gabani

$409,000; 332 Patricia Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by John T Emery to Brad Shoda

$401,500; 1167 Driftwood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by William C Ross to Giovanni Morabito

$387,500; 870 S Castlewood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Vincent T Kowalski to Frank Clemente

$325,000; 489 Knoll Crest Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Xuanlan T Nguyen to Bohdan Solonynka

$316,500; 806 W Country Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Anton J Marqui to Delma Tuazon

$300,000; 1442 Quincy Bridge Court, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Nicholas R Reicher to John Cunningham

$274,000; 1280 Horseshoe Court, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Richard W Miller to Valeria Cienfuegos

$270,000; 379 Aberdeen Ct Unit 4, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Christina Juan to Gerry R Slattery

$242,000; 126 N Tatge Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Donald M Rion to Michael Kwiatkowski

$225,000; 1257 Dunamon Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Suzette Charneske to Doan Van Nguyen

$166,000; 328 Marcia Ct Unit C, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Mahesh D Patel to Jonathan Silva

Buffalo Grove

$731,000; 201 Trolley Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Xing LLC to Sandeep Pasupuleti

$725,000; 221 Trolley Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing L to Nicholas Roland Osten

$708,000; 224 Hoffman Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Xing LLC to Brandon Richard Headley

$690,000; 357 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Byambaragchaa Baasansuren

$652,000; 280 Hoffman Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Katerina Baer Sky

$585,000; 309 Vintage Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Debra Milstein to James Tom

$581,500; 402 Chateau Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Karen G Handwerker to Tri D Vuong Jr

$432,000; 182 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Marc L Denenberg to Geoffrey Eisenmann

$425,000; 81 Manchester Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Bella Esterman to Nimesh Shirke

$425,000; 153 W Fox Hill Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ganesh Narra to Sumana Hegde

$425,000; 105 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Ginna Kim to Gopalkrishnan Mahadevan

$405,000; 861 Belmar Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jeremy R French to Abdul Khan

$375,000; 347 Hiawatha Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by SK Homes & Development LLC to Shaun Howard

$362,000; 862 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Anthony Pence to Douglas A Bean

$360,000; 460 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Home Equity Savers Ltd to Ihor Andrushko

$360,000; 1396 Larchmont Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Felix V Mathew to Gulaiym Kalieva

$343,000; 504 Park View Ter Unit 202, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Kirstin L Larson to Stanley R Stoga

$311,000; 732 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Chris Lautenslager to Erkegul Alimamat Kyzy

$286,000; 755 Patton Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by John A Palmer to Hank Fatoorehchi

$255,000; 390 Cobbler Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Tony Tian to RLLB LLC

$242,000; 616 Hapsfield Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Sheri L South to Carolyn A Rohrer

$240,000; 203 Thornapple Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Dean K Sasman to Shamkant Deshpande

$195,000; 51 Old Oak Dr Unit 213, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Marika Cantwell to Fred Montoya

$187,000; 825 Weidner Ct S, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by JR Rohrman Automobiles LLC to Equity Trust Co Trustee

$176,000; 200 Lake Blvd Unit 433, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Madison E Gayda to Justyna D Biala

$166,000; 51 Old Oak Dr Unit 211, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Ina P Schwartz to Leonardo Dipasquale

$107,000; 2 Oak Creek Dr Unit 3202, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Andrey Fridman to Gitana Kalneniene

$89,000; 2 Villa Verde Dr Unit 109, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Hyo Jong Yoo to IGBB LLC

Deer Park

$750,000; 20843 N Deer Lake Drive, Deer Park; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by John L Marion to Simon Lohse

$484,000; 111 Rue Jardin, Deer Park; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Sebastian Fuentes to Mateusz Jacek Bomba

Des Plaines

$620,000; 968 Walter Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Michelle Focht to Christopher Joglas Hornish

$575,000; 9363 Margail Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Lyju Paulose to Mir O Hashmi

$545,000; 741 Waterford Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Joy Mathai to Nimmy James

$470,000; 50 W Kathleen Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Peter C Semler to Maria A Vrabie

$412,500; 799 Graceland Ave Unit 509A, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by James V Inendino to Alexander Stathis

$385,500; 399 King Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Celina Hrebinka Interino to Arun Lukose

$365,000; 1363 S 2nd Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Joann S Kidd to Debra Quarnstrom

$360,000; 470 N 4th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Fritz Maschmann to Brian Johnson

$345,000; 441 Cordial Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Andrew J Goczkowski to Nicole Formanski

$340,000; 363 W Millers Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Donna M Pruc to Oren Herbert Trace

$335,000; 918 S Westgate Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Jeffrey J Serna to Aaron Douglas

$335,000; 2073 Sherwin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Ioana M Pop to James E Golz

$332,500; 870 E Algonquin Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Kyler Kost to Genarro Amitrano

$330,000; 298 Harvey Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Kerin Brown to Arun Arora

$329,000; 9391 Harrison St, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dasaradha Pakanati to Muhammad Tarhana

$325,000; 930 Anderson Terrace, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dorothy Loescher to Brenda P Toscano

$325,000; 2129 David Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Susan Benitez to Gianni Pappas

$320,000; 729 E Prairie Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Carrie Fraher to William C Pelletier

$320,000; 1736 S Elm St, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Eugene L Tan to Michael Anthony Bonk

$310,000; 280 Westmere Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Rosy Kumar to Luis Ortiz

$300,000; 2880 S Craig Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Amando Lucas to Vanessa Ornelas Grajeda

$300,000; 1325 Perry St Unit 501, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Rafal Paliga to Carlota D Topacio

$295,000; 2265 Elmira Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Jan Herman Estate to Volodymyr Hnydyshyn

$291,000; 680 E Golf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Joy M Schaefar to Nikki Englerth

$279,500; 2074 Cedar St, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Scott C Harrison to Joseph M Boruta

$279,000; 2631 Maple St, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Luis Rodriguez to Gustavo Soto Arevalo

$275,000; 9061 W Oaks Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by William J Arens to Varghese V Karuthalackal

$264,000; 1821 Illinois St, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Dorota Batosiak to Cesar Sanchez

$250,000; 395 Graceland Ave Unit 508, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Roby P Rajan to Anna Johnson

$249,000; 8833 Robin Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Jubi Mathew to Ashfaq A Shakir

$245,000; 2083 Locust St, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Thomas M Weaver to Myroslav Luchka

$240,000; 656 Pearson St Unit 205C, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Agnieszka Kiraga to Itf LLC

$240,000; 1856 Orchard St, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Dawn M Kulanda to Sabeli Judith Ayala

$225,000; 1470 Jefferson St Unit 501, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Delores J Poynter to Mara L Friedman

$220,000; 180 E Northwest Hwy Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Vitina Vasquez to Balwinder Singh

$205,000; 8838 Robin Dr Unit F, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Thair Hermiz to Zaher Eidan

$200,000; 9429 Sumac Rd Unit F, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Tushar M Patel to Sushilaben Patel

$189,500; 9001 Golf Rd Unit 10H, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Murtuza Rangwala to Abdul Wahab Zahid

$167,000; 9379 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1S, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Ann P Youkhana to Andriy Barankevych

$167,000; 9375 Landings Ln Unit 507, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Samer M Haddad to Nousheen Gull

$165,000; 1328 Webford Ave Unit 304, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Jeremy D Schwartz to David M Galvan

$159,000; 9458 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3S, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Lenuca Gojka Krecu to Ronald Frances Saunoris

$140,000; 9581 Dee Rd Unit 2H, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Khaliq Siddiqi to Trang Thi Thuy Pham

$140,000; 9001 Golf Rd Unit 101, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Imad Achmar to Alexander Katsevman

$137,500; 491 Leslie Ct Unit 101, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Alfredo Pascual to Mathew John

$128,000; 9635 Brandy Ct Unit 9, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Anna H Bielicka Garrido to Maria Contra

$125,000; 1243 Brown St Unit 3A, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Frances C Marada to Igor Kurchanov

$117,000; 8848 Kenneth Dr Unit 1E, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Hilda Barov to Anna Marie Aguirre

$100,000; 9546 Dee Rd Unit 1F, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Hilda Barov

Elk Grove Village

$549,000; 994 Wisconsin Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Travis Mount to Nikolay Dinkov

$445,000; 1819 Orleans Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Lauane C Addis to Jawad Ahmad Warraich

$440,000; 765 Cardinal Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Christopher Shaw to Edgar A Salazar

$430,000; 1545 California St, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Ivan Marinov to Kubanychbek Bekturganov

$427,000; 683 Schooner Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Arthur B Hogsett to Palisha Ranjit

$380,000; 1261 Carswell Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Krzysztof Szymanski to Justin J Jason

$380,000; 1217 Cypress Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Janusz R Walachowski to Sara M Pardo

$368,000; 1075 Grissom Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Robert Dee to Giuseppe Triggiano

$359,000; 59 Woodcrest Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Scott K Wadas to Daniel Taboada

$350,000; 449 Yarmouth Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Christine M Funk to Nicholas J Horvath

$335,000; 107 Wildwood Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Clim Development LLC to Nidhin D Thomas

$285,000; 1178 Talbots Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Joanna Lupa to Igor Tanas

$215,000; 287 Greensboro Ct Unit 17-5, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Daniel Szymanski to Gerry Benedetto

$210,000; 815 Leicester Rd Unit 306A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Michael J Schwind to Kimberly Zoske

$195,000; 1629 Vermont Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Richard J Wilk to Elias Azzo

Hanover Park

$390,000; 7559 Kingsbury Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Redbird Homebuyers LLC to Devanshi Pandya

$360,000; 1990 Wildwood Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Yawar A Khan to Mirza Baig

$350,000; 707 Verandah Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Verandah Retirement Community to Jashvant K Patel

$335,000; 1904 Isle Royal Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Andrea Vazquez to Josmer Jose Rodriguez Rendon

$331,000; 2207 Walnut Court, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Deborah L Stewart to Cruz A Pineda Roque

$330,000; 1985 Windmill Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Mohammed Y Yousuf to Muna Janin Azeez

$330,000; 1730 Nautilus Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Diaset Maggay to Arkadiusz Gorecki

$285,000; 7762 Ramsgate Cir S, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Piotr Wojciak to Dawid Makula

$285,000; 6860 Peach Tree St, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Vesole Real Estate II LLC to Keerati Kesbumrung

$270,000; 7539 Northway Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Afzal Hussain to Sandra Diaz

$270,000; 7180 East Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Sergio Hernandez Almaraz to Gabriel Morales Jr

$250,000; 2093 Mallard Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Joan Avey to Eric J Torres

$225,000; 5517 Pebblebeach Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Priyana Investments LLC to Mitesh Patel

$198,000; 1627 Liberty St Unit 20-4, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Nathan Gordon to Rusana Oliveira

$191,000; 4633 Whitney Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Eric P Biggott to Dilipkumar V Shah

$165,000; 6830 Valley View Road, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Christopher Bruneau to Prashant Tomar

$165,000; 1377 Fremont Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Harinder Singh to Isaiah Ferguson

$150,000; 6100 Kit Carson Dr Unit 29 1, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Blake A Salatino to Kingsbury Realty LLC

$148,000; 1508 Merrimac Ln S, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Billy Frias

Hoffman Estates

$455,000; 1456 Della Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by John A Petterson to Iroda Arshidinova

$435,000; 1585 Maureen Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Narinder Kumar Sharma to Asad Jan

$425,000; 1440 Rosedale Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by George A Matheson to Emmanuel U Oparaojiaku

$405,000; 3680 N Alder Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Jim G Vranas to Michael P Gula

$380,000; 590 Baxter Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Peter M Caliendo to Kyle Eleosida

$367,000; 700 Alhambra Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Joanna Katharzyna Zuwala to Neeraj Suri

$340,000; 225 Pleasant St, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Zachary J Matyja to Nicholas Hopkins

$330,000; 1762 Westbury Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Lihua Zhao to Brian S Chen

$327,500; 1760 Pebble Beach Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Margaret Stelmaszczyk to Lucinda Jiskra

$306,000; 505 Jamison Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Mark A Roe to Derek Berg

$300,000; 4624 Mumford Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Diana M Gorman to Amy Schiller

$300,000; 1811 Maureen Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Jusitn J Jason to Vipulkumar Shah

$296,000; 4804 Turnberry Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Jodie Kim to Joan Aparicio

$295,000; 1575 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Joshua Hoffman to Toni Crenshaw

$275,000; 1996 Blackberry Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Venugopal N Thammineni to Alexandros Kopaidis

$274,500; 308 Grissom Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Marcin Matecki to Wojciech Tyborowicz

$230,000; 1355 Gentry Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Earl Gizynski to Jessie Diaz Gsteveda

$178,000; 1732 Bristol Walk, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Andrew J Korman to Ilya Troshin

$150,000; 1800 Huntington Blvd Unit 404, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Eugene Hwangbo to Gary J Pilafas

$126,000; 735 Heritage Dr Unit 102, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Yogesh Shukla to Mansi D Parekh

Inverness

$390,000; 1421 Shire Circle, Inverness; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Nadja Dubycky to Christopher J Strzalka

$381,500; 17 Culzean Ln Unit 8, Inverness; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Milad F Wahba to Jeffrey Schrank

Lake Barrington

$436,000; 241 N Bay Ct Unit 1119, Lake Barrington; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Marc Klaisle to Jeffrey J Foley

$339,000; 774 Shoreline Rd Unit B, Lake Barrington; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Catherine M Dunn to James J Camp

Long Grove

$720,000; 2608 Wynncrest Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by David Schroeder to Piotr Wajda

$100,000; 4373 Oak Leaf Unit 7, Long Grove; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Aidan Quinn to Jimmy Kayiwa Kayongo

Mount Prospect

$650,000; 1219 Wildwood Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Manuel Dominguez Jr to Mariusz Kozakiewicz

$565,000; 10 N William St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Krzysztof Zelichowski to Eric Bernhold

$553,000; 1503 E Barberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Robert T Eschbach to Kyle Patrick Ryan

$540,000; 302 N Emerson St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Ruben Garcia to Parth Patel

$499,000; 1001 N Greenfield Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Ioan C Anton to Anastasios Nikols

$485,000; 210 E Lincoln St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Robert J Nelson IV to Chirag Patel

$471,000; 1819 E Bittersweet Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Elwira B Pisarek to Swati Dahal

$470,000; 707 S Can Dota Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Timothy J Boll to Alexander J Moore

$410,000; 320 S Mount Prospect Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Himanshu V Sharma to Manuel Gallegos

$397,000; 115 N Elmhurst Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Allison N Heil to Serafin Cabrera

$368,000; 1414 N Indigo Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Sunil P Sebastian to Jeremy Mikkelson

$354,000; 700 W Cathy Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Mark A Wilton to Keith P Morris

$255,000; 300 N William St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Diane P Catomer to Kirk G Swanson

$195,000; 1000 N Wheeling Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Alice Diana Barreda to Sandra Denis Sanchez Cruz

$168,000; 250 W Parliament Pl Unit 419, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Nanette Cruz Vasquez

$162,000; 714 Dempster St Unit 112, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Renata Witczak to Geraldo Bogdani

$123,000; 701 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 211, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Simon K Chan to Nelson Gustavo Ramirez

$119,000; 280 N Westgate Rd Unit 130, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Linda Marie Johnson to Volodia Taboutav

$96,500; 501 E Prospect Ave Unit 2H, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by JP Morgan Chase Bank to Joana E Godoy Pineda

North Barrington

$425,000; 457 N Hill Drive, North Barrington; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Konrad Aigner to Gerome Hodge

$54,000; 422 Kimberly Road, North Barrington; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Irving P Berman to Linda Petrus

Palatine

$685,000; 992 W Kenilworth Ave., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by John M Bergstrom to David Rogers

$640,000; 675 N Aurelia Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Jenny Calzaretta to Jeffrey Milne

$615,000; 817 S Benton St, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Edyta Piekarz Stanson to Wadoodulla Khan Samitulla

$535,000; 1050 N Penny Lane, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Michael V Mccormick to Nishad Jose

$498,000; 923 N Williams Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by A Barbara Buzby to Matt K Hamilton

$440,000; 1112 N Old Bridge Road, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Aafiny J Eshoa to Martin Mcnulty

$430,000; 1051 E Patten Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Daniel B Morris Jr to Tyler Wells

$395,000; 302 S Greenwood Ave., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Jerald M Hezinger to David E Biewer

$390,000; 503 S Williams Ave., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Marsha Behm to Jack Foreman

$375,000; 191 E Farmgate Lane, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jason C Shallcross to Melissa Souden

$361,000; 223 W Slade St, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Glenn Ray Harsh Jr to Sarah Aileen Harsh

$360,000; 5402 Stacy Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Joong Yeon Lee to Bilal Bhatti

$356,000; 1372 N Grove Ave., Palatine; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Joshua Sanchez to Joshua Smaida

$346,000; 447 N Willow Wood Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Karen M Meurer to Evan M Chikeles

$340,000; 396 W Wood St, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Paul R Marchi to Shamshad Fidai

$330,000; 24 E Heatherlea Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Kenneth Garrett to Michele Libman

$280,000; 680 E Whispering Oaks Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Teyuan Gerber to Stephanie Coles

$255,000; 273 E Forest Knoll Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Vickie L Novak to Gregory P Lloyd

$252,000; 440 W Mahogany Ct Unit 607, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Espinoza Trust to Jennifer Hecht

$249,000; 322 E Rimini Court, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Anny Okae Bae to Jose B Machado

$245,000; 1074 E Cottonwood Way, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Karen J Lamb to Alyssa Staib

$235,000; 1262 N Conway Bay Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Linda L Wilson to Dorothy Marie Pedersen

$225,000; 223 W Wood St Unit 77E, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Alicia P Webb to Michael J Capasso

$210,500; 244 W Hamilton Dr Unit 148, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Joshua Kohn to Robin A Horton

$191,000; 1034 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Norma J Craig to Andrii Rozhanskyi

$175,000; 440 W Mahogany Ct Unit 208, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Jacquline Diaz to Jacek Konczewski

$168,000; 215 W Jennifer Ln Unit 5, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Richard E Craft to Karen J Martinez

$156,000; 532 W Palatine Road, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Kathleen Murphy to Timothy Schulz

$152,000; 912 S Plum Grove Rd Unit 321, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Kristin A Bureta to Katrina A Stiglmeier

$122,500; 1344 N Geneva Dr Unit 2B, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Rickey Doulos to Sanjay Patel

$121,500; 1911 N Hicks Rd Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Nathan P Wheeler to Kay Najarian

$120,000; 1457 N Winslowe Dr Unit 202, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dhruvin Shah to Riki Investments LLC

$90,000; 235 E Palatine Rd Unit 1-C, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by J R Rohrman Automobiles LLC to Juan Gomez

$84,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 710, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Douglas W Carmichael to Jacob D Greening

Prospect Heights

$390,000; 212 Rob Roy Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by George H Blinick to Maribeth Casey

$150,000; 814 E Old Willow Rd Unit 209, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Macedonio Carrillo to Henry Navis

$137,500; 952 E Old Willow Rd Unit 102, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Mariluz Rodriguez to Anica Radosvijevic

$131,000; 16 E Old Willow Rd Unit 421, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Rafal Sawicki to Janusz Majdzik

$127,000; 866 Cider Ln Unit 205, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by B & E Wagan Properties LLC to Diana A Awimrin

$123,000; 974 Crabapple Dr Unit 308, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dominika Nemcova to Kostyantyn Sokyrskyy

Rolling Meadows

$550,000; 2602 Sigwalt St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Eric Hoffman to Blake William Archer

$320,000; 4330 Wilmette Ave., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Eriberta Vasquez to Vitina Vasquez

$320,000; 2105 Saint James St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Susan Palmer to Anthony F Calzaretta

$262,000; 3804 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jennifer Santos to Emily T Adams

$259,000; 2306 Central Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Rodolfo Gutierrez to Jason Paul Osterlund

$250,000; 3601 Bobwhite Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Joshua J Buesching to Jose Jaime Cortes Luna

$202,000; 5400 Astor Ln Unit 116, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Vasil Lazarov to Klaudia Zajac

$187,000; 3600 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Lynn Fabel to Stillwater USA LLC

$160,000; 5600 Astor Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Anthony J Shapiro Rizzi to Paxton R Tomlin

Roselle

$439,000; 533 Orchard Terrace, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Joseph C Mostaccio to Jonathan Logothetti

$344,000; 595 Stafford Drive, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Melissa A Seeler to Abagail Marshke

$337,500; 100 Rosewood Drive, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Jamaica Raspado

$335,000; 469 Glenmore Place, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Marcelo L Husmillo to Rosario Sanchez

$310,000; 420 S Garden Ave., Roselle; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Nemeh Investment Inc to Henry R Santana

$309,000; 40 Rosewood Drive, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Cheryl Visockis to Michael John Kos

$300,000; 23W633 Ardmore Ave., Roselle; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Katarzyna Derkacz to Sirena Calderon

$230,000; 281 Regal Court, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by John Leal to David Sparacio

$218,000; 870 Yosemite Trl Unit C, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Claudia Reyes to Ravikumar V Patel

Schaumburg

$715,000; 1336 Montclaire Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Nebojsa Babic to Behnam Jafarnia

$530,000; 1322 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Iskhak Kadyrkulov

$530,000; 1318 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc to Marzena Monachowicz

$509,000; 2337 Alumni Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Kevin P Vizcarra

$500,000; 1203 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Haseeb Mohammed Afsar

$495,000; 229 Continental Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Lynne D Maggiore to Fahad Khan

$485,000; 1059 S Salem Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Diana Gureghian to Harish Thakkar

$447,500; 921 Swartmore Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Seina Fatoorehchi to Benjamin L Rivera

$422,000; 2028 Tiffany Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by William J Benedict to Piotr Wojciak

$413,000; 101 Allerton Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Marilyn Joyce Zydlo to Yimel Wan

$380,000; 1393 Scarboro Rd Unit 202, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Everest Property Management to Susan Annette Segota

$365,000; 624 Boxwood Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Reinvest Homes LLC to Wase Siddiqui

$363,500; 930 S Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Kathryn Karras to Mevludin Fejzie

$350,000; 157 Farmgate Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Charity B Managtag to Maryana Chuchuk

$305,000; 34 Tamworth Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Anthony Gallo to Gary Spies

$305,000; 231 Steeplechase Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Sung Ho Ko to 231 Steplechase LLC

$261,000; 2442 Charleston Dr Unit 7, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Danish Ansari to Shanmugan Palam

$248,000; 2006 Post Oak Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Jebaraj Daniel to Mina Awad

$245,000; 610 Berkley Ct Unit V1, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Hristo Angelov to Uliana Muravska

$240,000; 2228 Andover Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Trevor Haupt to Andrew Conrad

$240,000; 1982 Persimmon Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Anthony J Drago II to Wesley Enriquez

$240,000; 1010 Westchester Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Andrew Hutchins to Takahiro V Futagami

$235,000; 19 Waterbury Ln Unit O2, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Kanybek Kuduratillauulu to Jacob R Anderson

$235,000; 124 White Oak Ct Unit 3, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Donald L Kryzer to Anthony J Shapiro Rizzi

$230,000; 1946 Heron Ave Unit B, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Thomas A Loxas Jr to Carol P Scripp

$218,000; 2400 Mallow Ct Unit V1, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Angela Campanale to Peter Strumberger

$215,000; 15 Bar Harbour Rd Unit 4G, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Carol Grams to Sherry Mccauley

$214,000; 2018 Oxford Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Walid Massah to Mayurkumar J Patel

$211,000; 2788 Green Bridge Ct Unit V2, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Nitin Jog to Venkata Sai Sindhur Gollanapalli

$210,000; 449 Liberty Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by William C Griffiths Vi to Paul G Baumgartner

$206,000; 612 Bayview Pt, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by David Kogut to Tanishq LLC

$205,000; 348 Newgate Ct Unit XI, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Kenneth Bula to Andrzej Stachura

$201,500; 601 Whalom Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Marta Podgorska to Eun J Heo

$199,000; 1128 Danvers Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Sankhiro Youmara to Grace Fritzel

$198,000; 506 Palace Ct Unit 13-3, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Christina Summerson to Vrunda Pandya

$194,500; 1341 Forestdale Ct Unit 1241, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Gregory J Koger to Agata Zabludowska

$185,000; 33 Ashburn Ct Unit 2, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Megan Lloyd to Volodymyr Rypula

$172,000; 1021 Buccaneer Dr Unit 4, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Zille Khan to Iryna Hoi

$171,000; 132 Wolcott Ct Unit L2, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Brenda R Liesman to David Kautz

$162,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 227, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Zofia Marszalik to Roman Lyash

$145,000; 1321 Seven Pines Rd Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Linda Hraban to Zachary Pavlatos

$135,000; 1813 Hemlock Pl Unit 204, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Azijada Davidovic to Orlando L Coello

$134,000; 523 Mallard Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Pamela Florence Johnson to Grandview Capital LLC

$125,000; 1912 Prairie Sq Unit 30A, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Catherine Gibbons to Amanda L Wnek

$122,000; 108 Mullingar Ct Unit 1D, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Rajendra P Patel to Harsh H Patel

Streamwood

$336,000; 1440 N Green Meadows Blvd., Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Ruth H Schoenrock to Bradley Mueller

$331,000; 721 E Streamwood Blvd., Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by William Patrick Ryan to Jorling Saravia Vasquez

$320,000; 1610 Moore Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Vesole Real Estate II LLC to Alice D Barreda

$310,000; 224 Kosan Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Mohammad H Siddiqui to Miguel Rodriguez Jr

$300,000; 420 Sherwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Full Speed Rehabs LLC to Alicia Silva Cardenas

$290,000; 17 Timber Trail, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Fischer Family Investments LLC to Joshua J Carrasquillo

$285,000; 605 Parkside Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Joel Steven Peterson to Hayden R Hooghkirk

$280,000; 623 Pleasant Place, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Vidal Dorado to Gerardo Silva

$272,000; 104 Timber Trail, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Clifford W Carlson to Daniel Rios

$250,000; 112 Cedar Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Elizabeth M Reynolds to Adam Tenorio

$230,000; 526 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Richard C Lender to Sergei Bulmaga

$230,000; 220 Whitewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Donna A Rankin to Jackson Dylan Micka

$221,000; 561 East Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Monika Kapinos to Stefania Zofia Hudyka

$190,000; 102 E Shag Bark Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Nancy D Fraley to Piyush Padamkumar Agrawal

$180,000; 110 Beverly Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Erin M Felvey to Dhaval Patel

$163,000; 3157 Medford Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jignajignesh LLC to Christian Diaz Munoz

$155,000; 603 Garden Cir Unit 6, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Michelle R Morse to Marcia D Wolak

$155,000; 250 Juniper Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Chuck D Shum to Anna M Shamma

$150,000; 1423 Tinnerella Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Deborah A Oneill to Nicacio Hernandez

$129,000; 69 Gant Cir Unit C, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by DMN Series LLC Gant Cir Series to Delores Baker

$125,500; 116 Eliasek Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Melissa Pascual to Paul A Ryan

Tower Lakes

$560,000; 25146 N West Tower Drive, Tower Lakes; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Daniel Spies to Nathanael E Stenger

Wheeling

$441,000; 1461 Anthony Road, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Grzegorz Szlachta to Matthew Ehrhardt

$430,000; 340 3rd St, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Mark Mishiyev to Brian A Sulik

$380,000; 540 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Joshua Kang to Sharon S Lee

$355,000; 423 Park Ave., Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Jennifer Greenberger to Stephanie Malig

$350,000; 1117 Sarasota Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Juan Roman to Kathkeen M Cramer

$300,000; 49 Saint Armand Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Kylie J Agoos to Eddy P Chavarria

$295,000; 1759 Sienna Court, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Grace Lee to David J Quinn

$277,000; 22 Cherbourg Court, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Monika Walankiewicz to Taylor A Weismann

$275,000; 637 Sutton Ct Unit 4, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Andrzej Zawicki to Sergii Tkachyk

$267,000; 444 Buckeye Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Yordanka Asenova to Ramon Rodriguez Jr

$250,500; 1019 Thorndale Ct Unit A2, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Elema Trubin to Aksana Koval

$235,000; 1606 Warwick Ct Unit A2, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Violetta Sabe to Randy Cassel

$220,000; 1790 Delaware Trail, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Danielle Beyer to Kevin Robert

$190,000; 1532 Springview Ct Unit RC1, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Sylvia B Mccauley to Primitivo Montesinos

$168,000; 450 Plum Creek Dr Unit 401, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jiashu Zhou to Viktoriya Boychuk

$147,500; 200 Deborah Ln Unit 11A, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Martin Tumilowicz to Tamara Dragan

$50,000; 805 Valley Stream Dr Unit A, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Nancy L Rook to First Choice Property Group

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.