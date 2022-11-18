Cook County property transfers for Sept. 27 to Oct. 26, 2022
Arlington Heights
$640,000; 4207 N Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Michael R Steczkowski to Peter Debnar
$490,000; 1011 N Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Lekhayim Venture LLC to Grant W Albers
$466,000; 502 S Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Chad Torgerson to Carlos Lievano
$430,000; 831 N Pine Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Patrick Richards to Karolina Cisowska
$430,000; 1015 W Thomas St, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Peter R Manno III to Emily Cecilia Connor
$415,000; 1919 N Pinetree Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Ellen Ostrowski to Brian James Lubrano
$413,500; 906 N Dryden Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Christopher A Peters Sr to Andreas Alexander Laxgang
$407,500; 103 S Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by James Sherwood Macdonald to Robert C Doyle
$405,000; 2066 N Charter Point Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Alyssa A Kieffer to Margaret Rossi
$390,000; 1535 W Richmond St, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Jay Dehart to Ronnald Melendez
$376,000; 2828 N Greenwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Dlpen Vekarla to Macedonio Carrillo
$374,000; 404 N Gibbons Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by David Berry Miller to Jill N Gallagher
$355,000; 1312 S Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Dreim Partners One to Steven Saldanha
$345,000; 4 S Regency Dr E, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Elizabeth A Williamson to Debra Mckean
$345,000; 2733 S Embers Ln Unit B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Wendel C Torres to Slawomir R Bodanko
$315,000; 1729 N Wilshire Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Kevin P Butler to Zoryana Hachynska
$305,000; 1128 S Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Jacob M Axel to Amanda Leigh Axel
$278,000; 769 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Dai Y Ko to Iryna Klimen
$277,500; 601 W Rand Rd Unit 315, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Salvatore Anzalone to Roshen P Sameul
$267,000; 1 S Highland Ave Unit 704, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Brady Dubs to Adam Schallmoser
$260,000; 3930 Newport Way, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Darrell Berger to Rainier Rivera
$250,000; 664 W Central Rd Unit 1, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jose J Tapia to Garfield A Watson
$240,000; 3950 Newport Way, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by John G Dooley to Janine L Nelson
$225,000; 1515 E Central Rd Unit 121C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Daniel Hajduk to Petar Trendafilov
$215,000; 1415 E Central Rd Unit 319C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Joan M Gordon to Adem Yzeiraj
$192,000; 3350 N Carriageway Dr Unit 210, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Daniel Mertes to Anthony W Spirek
$184,000; 110 S Dunton Ave Unit 2D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Henry Zaro to John Tribuzio
$180,000; 1515 N Windsor Dr Unit 103, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Joanna K Stasiek to Malgorzata Z Glinska
$152,500; 2230 S Goebbert Rd Unit 449, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Darko Jelovac to Mateusz Sagula
$145,000; 4043 N Newport Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Joyee A Conway to Grandview Capital LLC
$138,000; 906 W Alleghany Dr Unit 2D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Biljana Davitkov to Rogelito Dabu
$138,000; 1127 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 203, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Stephen M Skwerski to Joshua C K Nelson
$125,000; 2249 Nichols Rd Unit A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Mark Koerber to Paul Millmine
$110,000; 2227 Nichols Rd Unit A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Helene E Dunne to Charles Kerr
Barrington
$484,000; 466 Park Barrington Drive, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by David S Rebmann to Thomas K Wyatt
$453,000; 28384 W Maple Ave., Barrington; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Urszula Solowiej to David O Ladley III
$130,000; 418 E Valencia Ave., Barrington; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Patricia A Flubacker to Susan B Mclaughlin
Bartlett
$665,500; 1711 Eastfield Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jaspreet Kaur
$620,000; 1226 Hawkins Court, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Robert J Churney Jr to Vincent T Kowalski
$615,000; 1321 Keenland Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Patrick E O Malley to Jaymin Patel
$500,000; 1438 Saddleridge Place, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Tae Wung Um to Hardikumar Patel
$481,000; 861 Kingston Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Thomas W Albert to John Kajdzik
$477,000; 1427 Steeplechase Road, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Gary C Schellerer to Hyder Syed
$462,500; 1245 Humbracht Cir Unit C, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by K 4 Partners LLC to Sobel Holdings LLC
$460,000; 236 Shawnee Circle, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Ahmad Okour to Mohmmedakhter Chhotumiya Shethwala
$430,000; 1911 Burton Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Joanne Boesen to Magdalena Gerwel
$411,500; 1011 Trillium Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Vito Di Vietro to Anil Popatlal Gabani
$409,000; 332 Patricia Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by John T Emery to Brad Shoda
$401,500; 1167 Driftwood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by William C Ross to Giovanni Morabito
$387,500; 870 S Castlewood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Vincent T Kowalski to Frank Clemente
$325,000; 489 Knoll Crest Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Xuanlan T Nguyen to Bohdan Solonynka
$316,500; 806 W Country Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Anton J Marqui to Delma Tuazon
$300,000; 1442 Quincy Bridge Court, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Nicholas R Reicher to John Cunningham
$274,000; 1280 Horseshoe Court, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Richard W Miller to Valeria Cienfuegos
$270,000; 379 Aberdeen Ct Unit 4, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Christina Juan to Gerry R Slattery
$242,000; 126 N Tatge Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Donald M Rion to Michael Kwiatkowski
$225,000; 1257 Dunamon Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Suzette Charneske to Doan Van Nguyen
$166,000; 328 Marcia Ct Unit C, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Mahesh D Patel to Jonathan Silva
Buffalo Grove
$731,000; 201 Trolley Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Xing LLC to Sandeep Pasupuleti
$725,000; 221 Trolley Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing L to Nicholas Roland Osten
$708,000; 224 Hoffman Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Xing LLC to Brandon Richard Headley
$690,000; 357 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Byambaragchaa Baasansuren
$652,000; 280 Hoffman Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Katerina Baer Sky
$585,000; 309 Vintage Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Debra Milstein to James Tom
$581,500; 402 Chateau Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Karen G Handwerker to Tri D Vuong Jr
$432,000; 182 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Marc L Denenberg to Geoffrey Eisenmann
$425,000; 81 Manchester Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Bella Esterman to Nimesh Shirke
$425,000; 153 W Fox Hill Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Ganesh Narra to Sumana Hegde
$425,000; 105 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Ginna Kim to Gopalkrishnan Mahadevan
$405,000; 861 Belmar Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jeremy R French to Abdul Khan
$375,000; 347 Hiawatha Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by SK Homes & Development LLC to Shaun Howard
$362,000; 862 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Anthony Pence to Douglas A Bean
$360,000; 460 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Home Equity Savers Ltd to Ihor Andrushko
$360,000; 1396 Larchmont Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Felix V Mathew to Gulaiym Kalieva
$343,000; 504 Park View Ter Unit 202, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Kirstin L Larson to Stanley R Stoga
$311,000; 732 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Chris Lautenslager to Erkegul Alimamat Kyzy
$286,000; 755 Patton Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by John A Palmer to Hank Fatoorehchi
$255,000; 390 Cobbler Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Tony Tian to RLLB LLC
$242,000; 616 Hapsfield Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Sheri L South to Carolyn A Rohrer
$240,000; 203 Thornapple Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Dean K Sasman to Shamkant Deshpande
$195,000; 51 Old Oak Dr Unit 213, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Marika Cantwell to Fred Montoya
$187,000; 825 Weidner Ct S, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by JR Rohrman Automobiles LLC to Equity Trust Co Trustee
$176,000; 200 Lake Blvd Unit 433, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Madison E Gayda to Justyna D Biala
$166,000; 51 Old Oak Dr Unit 211, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Ina P Schwartz to Leonardo Dipasquale
$107,000; 2 Oak Creek Dr Unit 3202, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Andrey Fridman to Gitana Kalneniene
$89,000; 2 Villa Verde Dr Unit 109, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Hyo Jong Yoo to IGBB LLC
Deer Park
$750,000; 20843 N Deer Lake Drive, Deer Park; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by John L Marion to Simon Lohse
$484,000; 111 Rue Jardin, Deer Park; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Sebastian Fuentes to Mateusz Jacek Bomba
Des Plaines
$620,000; 968 Walter Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Michelle Focht to Christopher Joglas Hornish
$575,000; 9363 Margail Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Lyju Paulose to Mir O Hashmi
$545,000; 741 Waterford Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Joy Mathai to Nimmy James
$470,000; 50 W Kathleen Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Peter C Semler to Maria A Vrabie
$412,500; 799 Graceland Ave Unit 509A, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by James V Inendino to Alexander Stathis
$385,500; 399 King Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Celina Hrebinka Interino to Arun Lukose
$365,000; 1363 S 2nd Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Joann S Kidd to Debra Quarnstrom
$360,000; 470 N 4th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Fritz Maschmann to Brian Johnson
$345,000; 441 Cordial Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Andrew J Goczkowski to Nicole Formanski
$340,000; 363 W Millers Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Donna M Pruc to Oren Herbert Trace
$335,000; 918 S Westgate Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Jeffrey J Serna to Aaron Douglas
$335,000; 2073 Sherwin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Ioana M Pop to James E Golz
$332,500; 870 E Algonquin Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Kyler Kost to Genarro Amitrano
$330,000; 298 Harvey Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Kerin Brown to Arun Arora
$329,000; 9391 Harrison St, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dasaradha Pakanati to Muhammad Tarhana
$325,000; 930 Anderson Terrace, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dorothy Loescher to Brenda P Toscano
$325,000; 2129 David Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Susan Benitez to Gianni Pappas
$320,000; 729 E Prairie Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Carrie Fraher to William C Pelletier
$320,000; 1736 S Elm St, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Eugene L Tan to Michael Anthony Bonk
$310,000; 280 Westmere Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Rosy Kumar to Luis Ortiz
$300,000; 2880 S Craig Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Amando Lucas to Vanessa Ornelas Grajeda
$300,000; 1325 Perry St Unit 501, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Rafal Paliga to Carlota D Topacio
$295,000; 2265 Elmira Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Jan Herman Estate to Volodymyr Hnydyshyn
$291,000; 680 E Golf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Joy M Schaefar to Nikki Englerth
$279,500; 2074 Cedar St, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Scott C Harrison to Joseph M Boruta
$279,000; 2631 Maple St, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Luis Rodriguez to Gustavo Soto Arevalo
$275,000; 9061 W Oaks Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by William J Arens to Varghese V Karuthalackal
$264,000; 1821 Illinois St, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Dorota Batosiak to Cesar Sanchez
$250,000; 395 Graceland Ave Unit 508, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Roby P Rajan to Anna Johnson
$249,000; 8833 Robin Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Jubi Mathew to Ashfaq A Shakir
$245,000; 2083 Locust St, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Thomas M Weaver to Myroslav Luchka
$240,000; 656 Pearson St Unit 205C, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Agnieszka Kiraga to Itf LLC
$240,000; 1856 Orchard St, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Dawn M Kulanda to Sabeli Judith Ayala
$225,000; 1470 Jefferson St Unit 501, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Delores J Poynter to Mara L Friedman
$220,000; 180 E Northwest Hwy Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Vitina Vasquez to Balwinder Singh
$205,000; 8838 Robin Dr Unit F, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Thair Hermiz to Zaher Eidan
$200,000; 9429 Sumac Rd Unit F, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Tushar M Patel to Sushilaben Patel
$189,500; 9001 Golf Rd Unit 10H, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Murtuza Rangwala to Abdul Wahab Zahid
$167,000; 9379 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1S, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Ann P Youkhana to Andriy Barankevych
$167,000; 9375 Landings Ln Unit 507, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Samer M Haddad to Nousheen Gull
$165,000; 1328 Webford Ave Unit 304, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Jeremy D Schwartz to David M Galvan
$159,000; 9458 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3S, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Lenuca Gojka Krecu to Ronald Frances Saunoris
$140,000; 9581 Dee Rd Unit 2H, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Khaliq Siddiqi to Trang Thi Thuy Pham
$140,000; 9001 Golf Rd Unit 101, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Imad Achmar to Alexander Katsevman
$137,500; 491 Leslie Ct Unit 101, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Alfredo Pascual to Mathew John
$128,000; 9635 Brandy Ct Unit 9, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Anna H Bielicka Garrido to Maria Contra
$125,000; 1243 Brown St Unit 3A, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Frances C Marada to Igor Kurchanov
$117,000; 8848 Kenneth Dr Unit 1E, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Hilda Barov to Anna Marie Aguirre
$100,000; 9546 Dee Rd Unit 1F, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Hilda Barov
Elk Grove Village
$549,000; 994 Wisconsin Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Travis Mount to Nikolay Dinkov
$445,000; 1819 Orleans Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Lauane C Addis to Jawad Ahmad Warraich
$440,000; 765 Cardinal Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Christopher Shaw to Edgar A Salazar
$430,000; 1545 California St, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Ivan Marinov to Kubanychbek Bekturganov
$427,000; 683 Schooner Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Arthur B Hogsett to Palisha Ranjit
$380,000; 1261 Carswell Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Krzysztof Szymanski to Justin J Jason
$380,000; 1217 Cypress Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Janusz R Walachowski to Sara M Pardo
$368,000; 1075 Grissom Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Robert Dee to Giuseppe Triggiano
$359,000; 59 Woodcrest Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Scott K Wadas to Daniel Taboada
$350,000; 449 Yarmouth Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Christine M Funk to Nicholas J Horvath
$335,000; 107 Wildwood Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Clim Development LLC to Nidhin D Thomas
$285,000; 1178 Talbots Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Joanna Lupa to Igor Tanas
$215,000; 287 Greensboro Ct Unit 17-5, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Daniel Szymanski to Gerry Benedetto
$210,000; 815 Leicester Rd Unit 306A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Michael J Schwind to Kimberly Zoske
$195,000; 1629 Vermont Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Richard J Wilk to Elias Azzo
Hanover Park
$390,000; 7559 Kingsbury Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Redbird Homebuyers LLC to Devanshi Pandya
$360,000; 1990 Wildwood Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Yawar A Khan to Mirza Baig
$350,000; 707 Verandah Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Verandah Retirement Community to Jashvant K Patel
$335,000; 1904 Isle Royal Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Andrea Vazquez to Josmer Jose Rodriguez Rendon
$331,000; 2207 Walnut Court, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Deborah L Stewart to Cruz A Pineda Roque
$330,000; 1985 Windmill Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Mohammed Y Yousuf to Muna Janin Azeez
$330,000; 1730 Nautilus Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Diaset Maggay to Arkadiusz Gorecki
$285,000; 7762 Ramsgate Cir S, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Piotr Wojciak to Dawid Makula
$285,000; 6860 Peach Tree St, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Vesole Real Estate II LLC to Keerati Kesbumrung
$270,000; 7539 Northway Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Afzal Hussain to Sandra Diaz
$270,000; 7180 East Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Sergio Hernandez Almaraz to Gabriel Morales Jr
$250,000; 2093 Mallard Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Joan Avey to Eric J Torres
$225,000; 5517 Pebblebeach Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Priyana Investments LLC to Mitesh Patel
$198,000; 1627 Liberty St Unit 20-4, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by Nathan Gordon to Rusana Oliveira
$191,000; 4633 Whitney Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Eric P Biggott to Dilipkumar V Shah
$165,000; 6830 Valley View Road, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Christopher Bruneau to Prashant Tomar
$165,000; 1377 Fremont Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 18, 2022, by Harinder Singh to Isaiah Ferguson
$150,000; 6100 Kit Carson Dr Unit 29 1, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Blake A Salatino to Kingsbury Realty LLC
$148,000; 1508 Merrimac Ln S, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Billy Frias
Hoffman Estates
$455,000; 1456 Della Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by John A Petterson to Iroda Arshidinova
$435,000; 1585 Maureen Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Narinder Kumar Sharma to Asad Jan
$425,000; 1440 Rosedale Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by George A Matheson to Emmanuel U Oparaojiaku
$405,000; 3680 N Alder Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Jim G Vranas to Michael P Gula
$380,000; 590 Baxter Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Peter M Caliendo to Kyle Eleosida
$367,000; 700 Alhambra Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Joanna Katharzyna Zuwala to Neeraj Suri
$340,000; 225 Pleasant St, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Zachary J Matyja to Nicholas Hopkins
$330,000; 1762 Westbury Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Lihua Zhao to Brian S Chen
$327,500; 1760 Pebble Beach Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Margaret Stelmaszczyk to Lucinda Jiskra
$306,000; 505 Jamison Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Mark A Roe to Derek Berg
$300,000; 4624 Mumford Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Diana M Gorman to Amy Schiller
$300,000; 1811 Maureen Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Jusitn J Jason to Vipulkumar Shah
$296,000; 4804 Turnberry Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Jodie Kim to Joan Aparicio
$295,000; 1575 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Joshua Hoffman to Toni Crenshaw
$275,000; 1996 Blackberry Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Venugopal N Thammineni to Alexandros Kopaidis
$274,500; 308 Grissom Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Marcin Matecki to Wojciech Tyborowicz
$230,000; 1355 Gentry Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Earl Gizynski to Jessie Diaz Gsteveda
$178,000; 1732 Bristol Walk, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Andrew J Korman to Ilya Troshin
$150,000; 1800 Huntington Blvd Unit 404, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Eugene Hwangbo to Gary J Pilafas
$126,000; 735 Heritage Dr Unit 102, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Yogesh Shukla to Mansi D Parekh
Inverness
$390,000; 1421 Shire Circle, Inverness; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Nadja Dubycky to Christopher J Strzalka
$381,500; 17 Culzean Ln Unit 8, Inverness; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Milad F Wahba to Jeffrey Schrank
Lake Barrington
$436,000; 241 N Bay Ct Unit 1119, Lake Barrington; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Marc Klaisle to Jeffrey J Foley
$339,000; 774 Shoreline Rd Unit B, Lake Barrington; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Catherine M Dunn to James J Camp
Long Grove
$720,000; 2608 Wynncrest Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by David Schroeder to Piotr Wajda
$100,000; 4373 Oak Leaf Unit 7, Long Grove; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Aidan Quinn to Jimmy Kayiwa Kayongo
Mount Prospect
$650,000; 1219 Wildwood Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Manuel Dominguez Jr to Mariusz Kozakiewicz
$565,000; 10 N William St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Krzysztof Zelichowski to Eric Bernhold
$553,000; 1503 E Barberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Robert T Eschbach to Kyle Patrick Ryan
$540,000; 302 N Emerson St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Ruben Garcia to Parth Patel
$499,000; 1001 N Greenfield Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Ioan C Anton to Anastasios Nikols
$485,000; 210 E Lincoln St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Robert J Nelson IV to Chirag Patel
$471,000; 1819 E Bittersweet Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Elwira B Pisarek to Swati Dahal
$470,000; 707 S Can Dota Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Timothy J Boll to Alexander J Moore
$410,000; 320 S Mount Prospect Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Himanshu V Sharma to Manuel Gallegos
$397,000; 115 N Elmhurst Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Allison N Heil to Serafin Cabrera
$368,000; 1414 N Indigo Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Sunil P Sebastian to Jeremy Mikkelson
$354,000; 700 W Cathy Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Mark A Wilton to Keith P Morris
$255,000; 300 N William St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Diane P Catomer to Kirk G Swanson
$195,000; 1000 N Wheeling Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Alice Diana Barreda to Sandra Denis Sanchez Cruz
$168,000; 250 W Parliament Pl Unit 419, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Nanette Cruz Vasquez
$162,000; 714 Dempster St Unit 112, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Renata Witczak to Geraldo Bogdani
$123,000; 701 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 211, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Simon K Chan to Nelson Gustavo Ramirez
$119,000; 280 N Westgate Rd Unit 130, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Linda Marie Johnson to Volodia Taboutav
$96,500; 501 E Prospect Ave Unit 2H, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by JP Morgan Chase Bank to Joana E Godoy Pineda
North Barrington
$425,000; 457 N Hill Drive, North Barrington; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Konrad Aigner to Gerome Hodge
$54,000; 422 Kimberly Road, North Barrington; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Irving P Berman to Linda Petrus
Palatine
$685,000; 992 W Kenilworth Ave., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by John M Bergstrom to David Rogers
$640,000; 675 N Aurelia Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Jenny Calzaretta to Jeffrey Milne
$615,000; 817 S Benton St, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Edyta Piekarz Stanson to Wadoodulla Khan Samitulla
$535,000; 1050 N Penny Lane, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Michael V Mccormick to Nishad Jose
$498,000; 923 N Williams Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by A Barbara Buzby to Matt K Hamilton
$440,000; 1112 N Old Bridge Road, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Aafiny J Eshoa to Martin Mcnulty
$430,000; 1051 E Patten Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Daniel B Morris Jr to Tyler Wells
$395,000; 302 S Greenwood Ave., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Jerald M Hezinger to David E Biewer
$390,000; 503 S Williams Ave., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Marsha Behm to Jack Foreman
$375,000; 191 E Farmgate Lane, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jason C Shallcross to Melissa Souden
$361,000; 223 W Slade St, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Glenn Ray Harsh Jr to Sarah Aileen Harsh
$360,000; 5402 Stacy Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Joong Yeon Lee to Bilal Bhatti
$356,000; 1372 N Grove Ave., Palatine; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Joshua Sanchez to Joshua Smaida
$346,000; 447 N Willow Wood Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Karen M Meurer to Evan M Chikeles
$340,000; 396 W Wood St, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Paul R Marchi to Shamshad Fidai
$330,000; 24 E Heatherlea Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Kenneth Garrett to Michele Libman
$280,000; 680 E Whispering Oaks Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Teyuan Gerber to Stephanie Coles
$255,000; 273 E Forest Knoll Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Vickie L Novak to Gregory P Lloyd
$252,000; 440 W Mahogany Ct Unit 607, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Espinoza Trust to Jennifer Hecht
$249,000; 322 E Rimini Court, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Anny Okae Bae to Jose B Machado
$245,000; 1074 E Cottonwood Way, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Karen J Lamb to Alyssa Staib
$235,000; 1262 N Conway Bay Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Linda L Wilson to Dorothy Marie Pedersen
$225,000; 223 W Wood St Unit 77E, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Alicia P Webb to Michael J Capasso
$210,500; 244 W Hamilton Dr Unit 148, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Joshua Kohn to Robin A Horton
$191,000; 1034 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Norma J Craig to Andrii Rozhanskyi
$175,000; 440 W Mahogany Ct Unit 208, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Jacquline Diaz to Jacek Konczewski
$168,000; 215 W Jennifer Ln Unit 5, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Richard E Craft to Karen J Martinez
$156,000; 532 W Palatine Road, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Kathleen Murphy to Timothy Schulz
$152,000; 912 S Plum Grove Rd Unit 321, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Kristin A Bureta to Katrina A Stiglmeier
$122,500; 1344 N Geneva Dr Unit 2B, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Rickey Doulos to Sanjay Patel
$121,500; 1911 N Hicks Rd Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Nathan P Wheeler to Kay Najarian
$120,000; 1457 N Winslowe Dr Unit 202, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dhruvin Shah to Riki Investments LLC
$90,000; 235 E Palatine Rd Unit 1-C, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by J R Rohrman Automobiles LLC to Juan Gomez
$84,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 710, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Douglas W Carmichael to Jacob D Greening
Prospect Heights
$390,000; 212 Rob Roy Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by George H Blinick to Maribeth Casey
$150,000; 814 E Old Willow Rd Unit 209, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Macedonio Carrillo to Henry Navis
$137,500; 952 E Old Willow Rd Unit 102, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Mariluz Rodriguez to Anica Radosvijevic
$131,000; 16 E Old Willow Rd Unit 421, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Rafal Sawicki to Janusz Majdzik
$127,000; 866 Cider Ln Unit 205, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by B & E Wagan Properties LLC to Diana A Awimrin
$123,000; 974 Crabapple Dr Unit 308, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Dominika Nemcova to Kostyantyn Sokyrskyy
Rolling Meadows
$550,000; 2602 Sigwalt St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Eric Hoffman to Blake William Archer
$320,000; 4330 Wilmette Ave., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Eriberta Vasquez to Vitina Vasquez
$320,000; 2105 Saint James St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Susan Palmer to Anthony F Calzaretta
$262,000; 3804 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jennifer Santos to Emily T Adams
$259,000; 2306 Central Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Rodolfo Gutierrez to Jason Paul Osterlund
$250,000; 3601 Bobwhite Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Joshua J Buesching to Jose Jaime Cortes Luna
$202,000; 5400 Astor Ln Unit 116, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Vasil Lazarov to Klaudia Zajac
$187,000; 3600 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Lynn Fabel to Stillwater USA LLC
$160,000; 5600 Astor Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Anthony J Shapiro Rizzi to Paxton R Tomlin
Roselle
$439,000; 533 Orchard Terrace, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Joseph C Mostaccio to Jonathan Logothetti
$344,000; 595 Stafford Drive, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Melissa A Seeler to Abagail Marshke
$337,500; 100 Rosewood Drive, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Jamaica Raspado
$335,000; 469 Glenmore Place, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Marcelo L Husmillo to Rosario Sanchez
$310,000; 420 S Garden Ave., Roselle; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Nemeh Investment Inc to Henry R Santana
$309,000; 40 Rosewood Drive, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Cheryl Visockis to Michael John Kos
$300,000; 23W633 Ardmore Ave., Roselle; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Katarzyna Derkacz to Sirena Calderon
$230,000; 281 Regal Court, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 14, 2022, by John Leal to David Sparacio
$218,000; 870 Yosemite Trl Unit C, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Claudia Reyes to Ravikumar V Patel
Schaumburg
$715,000; 1336 Montclaire Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Nebojsa Babic to Behnam Jafarnia
$530,000; 1322 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Iskhak Kadyrkulov
$530,000; 1318 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc to Marzena Monachowicz
$509,000; 2337 Alumni Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Kevin P Vizcarra
$500,000; 1203 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Haseeb Mohammed Afsar
$495,000; 229 Continental Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Lynne D Maggiore to Fahad Khan
$485,000; 1059 S Salem Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Diana Gureghian to Harish Thakkar
$447,500; 921 Swartmore Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Seina Fatoorehchi to Benjamin L Rivera
$422,000; 2028 Tiffany Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by William J Benedict to Piotr Wojciak
$413,000; 101 Allerton Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Marilyn Joyce Zydlo to Yimel Wan
$380,000; 1393 Scarboro Rd Unit 202, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Everest Property Management to Susan Annette Segota
$365,000; 624 Boxwood Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Reinvest Homes LLC to Wase Siddiqui
$363,500; 930 S Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Kathryn Karras to Mevludin Fejzie
$350,000; 157 Farmgate Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Charity B Managtag to Maryana Chuchuk
$305,000; 34 Tamworth Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Anthony Gallo to Gary Spies
$305,000; 231 Steeplechase Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Sung Ho Ko to 231 Steplechase LLC
$261,000; 2442 Charleston Dr Unit 7, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Danish Ansari to Shanmugan Palam
$248,000; 2006 Post Oak Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Jebaraj Daniel to Mina Awad
$245,000; 610 Berkley Ct Unit V1, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Hristo Angelov to Uliana Muravska
$240,000; 2228 Andover Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Trevor Haupt to Andrew Conrad
$240,000; 1982 Persimmon Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Anthony J Drago II to Wesley Enriquez
$240,000; 1010 Westchester Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Andrew Hutchins to Takahiro V Futagami
$235,000; 19 Waterbury Ln Unit O2, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Kanybek Kuduratillauulu to Jacob R Anderson
$235,000; 124 White Oak Ct Unit 3, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Donald L Kryzer to Anthony J Shapiro Rizzi
$230,000; 1946 Heron Ave Unit B, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Thomas A Loxas Jr to Carol P Scripp
$218,000; 2400 Mallow Ct Unit V1, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Angela Campanale to Peter Strumberger
$215,000; 15 Bar Harbour Rd Unit 4G, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Carol Grams to Sherry Mccauley
$214,000; 2018 Oxford Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Walid Massah to Mayurkumar J Patel
$211,000; 2788 Green Bridge Ct Unit V2, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Nitin Jog to Venkata Sai Sindhur Gollanapalli
$210,000; 449 Liberty Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by William C Griffiths Vi to Paul G Baumgartner
$206,000; 612 Bayview Pt, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by David Kogut to Tanishq LLC
$205,000; 348 Newgate Ct Unit XI, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Kenneth Bula to Andrzej Stachura
$201,500; 601 Whalom Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Marta Podgorska to Eun J Heo
$199,000; 1128 Danvers Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Sankhiro Youmara to Grace Fritzel
$198,000; 506 Palace Ct Unit 13-3, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Christina Summerson to Vrunda Pandya
$194,500; 1341 Forestdale Ct Unit 1241, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Gregory J Koger to Agata Zabludowska
$185,000; 33 Ashburn Ct Unit 2, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Megan Lloyd to Volodymyr Rypula
$172,000; 1021 Buccaneer Dr Unit 4, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Zille Khan to Iryna Hoi
$171,000; 132 Wolcott Ct Unit L2, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Brenda R Liesman to David Kautz
$162,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 227, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Zofia Marszalik to Roman Lyash
$145,000; 1321 Seven Pines Rd Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Linda Hraban to Zachary Pavlatos
$135,000; 1813 Hemlock Pl Unit 204, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Azijada Davidovic to Orlando L Coello
$134,000; 523 Mallard Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Pamela Florence Johnson to Grandview Capital LLC
$125,000; 1912 Prairie Sq Unit 30A, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Catherine Gibbons to Amanda L Wnek
$122,000; 108 Mullingar Ct Unit 1D, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Rajendra P Patel to Harsh H Patel
Streamwood
$336,000; 1440 N Green Meadows Blvd., Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Ruth H Schoenrock to Bradley Mueller
$331,000; 721 E Streamwood Blvd., Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by William Patrick Ryan to Jorling Saravia Vasquez
$320,000; 1610 Moore Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Vesole Real Estate II LLC to Alice D Barreda
$310,000; 224 Kosan Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Mohammad H Siddiqui to Miguel Rodriguez Jr
$300,000; 420 Sherwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Full Speed Rehabs LLC to Alicia Silva Cardenas
$290,000; 17 Timber Trail, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Fischer Family Investments LLC to Joshua J Carrasquillo
$285,000; 605 Parkside Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Joel Steven Peterson to Hayden R Hooghkirk
$280,000; 623 Pleasant Place, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Vidal Dorado to Gerardo Silva
$272,000; 104 Timber Trail, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Clifford W Carlson to Daniel Rios
$250,000; 112 Cedar Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 4, 2022, by Elizabeth M Reynolds to Adam Tenorio
$230,000; 526 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Richard C Lender to Sergei Bulmaga
$230,000; 220 Whitewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Donna A Rankin to Jackson Dylan Micka
$221,000; 561 East Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Monika Kapinos to Stefania Zofia Hudyka
$190,000; 102 E Shag Bark Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Nancy D Fraley to Piyush Padamkumar Agrawal
$180,000; 110 Beverly Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Erin M Felvey to Dhaval Patel
$163,000; 3157 Medford Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jignajignesh LLC to Christian Diaz Munoz
$155,000; 603 Garden Cir Unit 6, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Michelle R Morse to Marcia D Wolak
$155,000; 250 Juniper Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Chuck D Shum to Anna M Shamma
$150,000; 1423 Tinnerella Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Deborah A Oneill to Nicacio Hernandez
$129,000; 69 Gant Cir Unit C, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by DMN Series LLC Gant Cir Series to Delores Baker
$125,500; 116 Eliasek Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Melissa Pascual to Paul A Ryan
Tower Lakes
$560,000; 25146 N West Tower Drive, Tower Lakes; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Daniel Spies to Nathanael E Stenger
Wheeling
$441,000; 1461 Anthony Road, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Grzegorz Szlachta to Matthew Ehrhardt
$430,000; 340 3rd St, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Mark Mishiyev to Brian A Sulik
$380,000; 540 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Joshua Kang to Sharon S Lee
$355,000; 423 Park Ave., Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Jennifer Greenberger to Stephanie Malig
$350,000; 1117 Sarasota Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Juan Roman to Kathkeen M Cramer
$300,000; 49 Saint Armand Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Kylie J Agoos to Eddy P Chavarria
$295,000; 1759 Sienna Court, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Grace Lee to David J Quinn
$277,000; 22 Cherbourg Court, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 29, 2022, by Monika Walankiewicz to Taylor A Weismann
$275,000; 637 Sutton Ct Unit 4, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Andrzej Zawicki to Sergii Tkachyk
$267,000; 444 Buckeye Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Yordanka Asenova to Ramon Rodriguez Jr
$250,500; 1019 Thorndale Ct Unit A2, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 28, 2022, by Elema Trubin to Aksana Koval
$235,000; 1606 Warwick Ct Unit A2, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 27, 2022, by Violetta Sabe to Randy Cassel
$220,000; 1790 Delaware Trail, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Danielle Beyer to Kevin Robert
$190,000; 1532 Springview Ct Unit RC1, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 3, 2022, by Sylvia B Mccauley to Primitivo Montesinos
$168,000; 450 Plum Creek Dr Unit 401, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 6, 2022, by Jiashu Zhou to Viktoriya Boychuk
$147,500; 200 Deborah Ln Unit 11A, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 30, 2022, by Martin Tumilowicz to Tamara Dragan
$50,000; 805 Valley Stream Dr Unit A, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 5, 2022, by Nancy L Rook to First Choice Property Group
