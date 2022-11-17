Smoke at Buffalo Grove school caused by equipment malfunction
Updated 11/17/2022 5:25 PM
Police and firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday to a report of smoke coming out of the vents at Joyce Kilmer Elementary School in Buffalo Grove.
Fire Chief Mike Baker said the smoke was traced back to an equipment malfunction. Students and faculty were able to return to the building to finish the school day, he said.
