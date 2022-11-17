Schuler leaving District 214 to head national superintendents group

Longtime Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Superintendent David Schuler -- named National Superintendent of the Year in 2018 by a national superintendents organization -- announced Thursday he's leaving his job in the Northwest suburbs to take the helm of that organization.

Schuler, who was hired in 2005 to oversee Illinois' second-largest high school district, will leave District 214 in mid-February to become executive director of AASA, the national School Superintendents Association.

"District 214 has been my professional home for the last 17 years and we have made incredible progress during that time in preparing students for life beyond high school, especially in regard to the expansion of our early college credit and career readiness programs," Schuler wrote in a letter to parents Thursday. "I look forward to the new opportunity to share all that we have done in District 214 with district and school leaders across the country. It has been an honor to serve this school community as your superintendent as this is a truly, truly special place."

Schuler will replace Daniel Domenech, who is retiring from the Alexandria, Virginia-based association. Founded in 1865, the professional organization counts more than 13,000 superintendents, chief executive officers and senior level school administrators among its membership.

In its announcement about Schuler's appointment, the association cited his work designing and implementing the District 214 Career Pathways program, which allows students to get early college credit, industry credentials and internships before leaving high school.

It was just Monday that first lady Jill Biden visited Rolling Meadows High School to highlight the program as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Schuler is still in the early part of a five-year contract extension, which he inked with the District 214 school board in April 2021. The agreement runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026.

He said he anticipates the school board will provide an update on the process to select his successor in the near future. His announcement came in advance of the board's monthly meeting Thursday night.

In his letter, Schuler thanked board members for taking a "chance on a young superintendent" when they hired him in his mid-30s. He previously was superintendent of the Stevens Point Area Public School District in Wisconsin for three years and the Marshall Public Schools for two years. He began his career as a social studies teacher in Waukesha, Wisconsin.