Holiday Kids & Crafts Fair Saturday in St. Charles
Updated 11/17/2022 12:08 PM
The Changing Children's Worlds Foundation is hosting a Holiday Kids & Crafts Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, off Campton Hills Drive in St. Charles.
The foundation's mission is to support children and adolescents in positive development within loving, nonviolent families. There will entertainment, refreshments, games, and crafts. Highlights include superhero capes and masks, storytelling, karaoke and a scavenger hunt. The St. Charles Kiwanis Club is a major sponsor of the event.
A Family Pass is $10 for up to three people or $20 for up to seven people. For tickets, visit www.bit.ly/2022KidsAndCrafts.
