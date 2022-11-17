Des Plaines officials to talk tax levy Monday
Updated 11/17/2022 12:05 PM
The Des Plaines City Council meets Monday to discuss the proposed 2023 tax levy and other business.
The first of two needed votes on the levy is planned for the meeting, too.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.