Cook County Board approves budget with $11.4 million for sheriff's office helicopter
Updated 11/17/2022 8:08 PM
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said Thursday his agency will acquire a helicopter to track carjackers, look for missing people and offer aid during large-scale emergencies.
The Cook County Board on Thursday approved an earmark of $11.4 million in next year's $8.8 billion budget to get one, according to Dart, who said the money was carried over from funds that weren't spent in the 2022 budget.
"This is an incredibly important investment by the county," Dart said.
