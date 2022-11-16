 

St. Charles man convicted of home invasion, rape

  • Jason A. Carter

    Jason A. Carter

 
By Maia Luem
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 11/16/2022 4:53 PM

A St. Charles man was convicted last week of two counts of home invasion and one count of criminal sexual assault, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Jason A. Carter, 45, of the 300 block of Illinois Street, faces a minimum sentence of six years in prison and must register for life as a sex offender, the news release said.

 

About 2 a.m. June 16, 2019, Carter heard the victim and her boyfriend return to a neighboring home. The boyfriend briefly left the residence, and Carter entered. The victim was asleep on the couch, and Carter sexually assaulted her.

Carter admitted to the assault when interviewed by police, the news release said.

Carter, who had been free on $10,000 bond while his case was pending, was taken to the Kane County jail after the verdict.

His next court appearance is set for Jan. 13, 2023.

