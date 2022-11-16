Ride Lake County reports more than 12,000 trips in first six months
Updated 11/16/2022 11:19 AM
Ride Lake County, a countywide paratransit service, reported more than 12,000 rides since launching in May, county officials say.
The service provides residents over 60 years old and people with disabilities transportation to any part of Lake County for work, shopping, medical appointments or other needs. Ride Lake County is the first cohesive countywide paratransit system with a single phone number to call for service requests.
For more information, call (800) 201-6446 or visit https://www.lakecountyil.gov/563/Ride-Lake-County.
Article Comments
