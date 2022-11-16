NaperVoice to hold first concert Sunday

NaperVoice, Naperville's new philanthropic choir with the mission "Sing well. Do good," will hold its first concert with the theme, "Gather in Gratitude," on Sunday.

The performance will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Road in Naperville.

The 75-minute program will include classical, gospel, musical theater and vocal jazz. A professional percussionist and a gifted high school violinist will accompany the choir, with an opportunity for kids in the audience to perform a typical Cuban rhythm on small percussion instruments in one selection.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for ages 60 or older or students. It is free for kids ages 12 or younger. For tickets, visit www.napervoice.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door, cash or check only.