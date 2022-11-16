 

NaperVoice to hold first concert Sunday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/16/2022 5:21 PM

NaperVoice, Naperville's new philanthropic choir with the mission "Sing well. Do good," will hold its first concert with the theme, "Gather in Gratitude," on Sunday.

The performance will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Road in Naperville.

 

The 75-minute program will include classical, gospel, musical theater and vocal jazz. A professional percussionist and a gifted high school violinist will accompany the choir, with an opportunity for kids in the audience to perform a typical Cuban rhythm on small percussion instruments in one selection.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for ages 60 or older or students. It is free for kids ages 12 or younger. For tickets, visit www.napervoice.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door, cash or check only.

