Man shot in Antioch home in family-related dispute expected to survive

A man was shot in what police are calling a domestic dispute-related shooting Wednesday morning at an Antioch apartment building on the far north side of town.

The man, who officials identified only as being in his mid-40s, was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a release issued Wednesday afternoon by the village.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Antioch Manor Apartments on the 300 block of Donin Drive. Investigators believe the shooting was part of a "domestic situation" involving a family dispute.

One person is in police custody. Officials did not say what the person's role was in the shooting or relationship with the man who was shot.

Officials said there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.