Kaneland District 302 to put $57 million referendum on spring ballot

The Kaneland Unit District 302 School Board voted Monday night to add a $57 million referendum to the April 4 ballot.

The board had approved the referendum amount by a narrow margin at its Oct. 24 meeting.

The referendum question originally totaled $60.3 million, but the board decided last month to remove $2.7 million for the IgKnight Personalized Learning Academy.

If passed, the referendum will be used to improve school facilities across the district, including several changes to Kaneland High School such as modernizing classrooms and student support services, improving facility infrastructure, building a new entrance and campus reorganization.

Superintendent Todd Leden said the district plans to host public informational sessions ahead of the election.

"We can inform, we can use district resources to inform, we can use district facilities, copies, information to inform," Leden said. "But what we cannot do in our official capacity is advocate. Any advocacy would have to be when we're not in our roles."