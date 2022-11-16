 

Hoffman Estates man charged in Capitol riot

  • Federal authorities say this image shows Hoffman Estates resident Tyng Jing Yang inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

    Federal authorities say this image shows Hoffman Estates resident Tyng Jing Yang inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court records

 
Updated 11/16/2022 7:29 PM

A Hoffman Estates man accused of struggling with police in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was released Wednesday on a recognizance bond.

Tyng Jing Yang, 60, is charged with felony interfering with officers during a civil disorder and four related misdemeanors. Federal court records in Washington, D.C., show the FBI tracked Yang down after determining a device associated with his email account had been in or around the Capitol when it was breached.

 

Article Comments
