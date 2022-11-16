Hoffman Estates man charged in Capitol riot
Updated 11/16/2022 7:29 PM
A Hoffman Estates man accused of struggling with police in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was released Wednesday on a recognizance bond.
Tyng Jing Yang, 60, is charged with felony interfering with officers during a civil disorder and four related misdemeanors. Federal court records in Washington, D.C., show the FBI tracked Yang down after determining a device associated with his email account had been in or around the Capitol when it was breached.
