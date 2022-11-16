Elgin Image Awards honor those making positive impact on the city

The 2020 Census Team was among the winners of the Elgin Image Awards. COURTESY OF JAMES HARVEY

After two years off, the Elgin Image Awards were back with a recognition ceremony for winners Monday at the Gail Borden Library.

The awards, started in 1992, recognize individuals, businesses and organizations that have a positive impact on the city.

"It really is rewarding to continue this important program in our community," Carol Gieske, president and CEO of the Elgin Area Chamber, said while emceeing the event. "We're so excited to recognize individuals, programs, companies and not-for-profits for their investment in promoting Elgin as a great place to live, to work, to play, to do business, to get involved, to visit and to enjoy."

Winners were announced in six categories.

Professional Rockstar awards were given to those who have made a significant contribution to the improvement of Elgin's image as a professional. The recipients are:

• Sharry Lynn Blazier, director of the Elgin Public Museum.

• Mike and Laurel Warren, owners of Brittain's Car Wash.

• Cherie Aschenbrenner, elderly service officer for the Elgin Police Department.

• Krisilee Murphy, for her work with Explore Elgin Area.

Volunteer Extraordinaire awards were given to Jennifer Colby and Larry Henderson. Colby's charity events and efforts directly support feeding, clothing, education, physical activity, dental health, spiritual growth and connection in the Elgin community. Henderson was honored for his work with the Boys and Girls Club of Elgin.

The Gamechanger Projects award was given to a specific community project that has helped Elgin's image. The recipient was the 2020 Census Team.

The Create a Difference Groups award for Green Initiative/Sustainable Business of the Year went to Greater Kane County Wild Ones. The group promotes the use of native plants in landscaping, gardening, naturescaping and land restoration.

The Create a Difference Groups award for Excellence in DEI or Building Equity went to two groups. They are:

• Elgin Community College, for its Equity Plan, including strategies to reduce the achievement gap for African-American/Latinx and low-income students.

• Elgin Area Pandemic Team, for helping roughly 1,800 people with vaccines, food, cleaning products, utility and rental assistance.

Finally, the Create a Difference Groups award for Youth Service Project went to Lincoln Avenue Barbershop. The business provided 115 haircuts and gave away at least 200 backpacks and school supplies for kids in need.