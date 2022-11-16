Development along Randall Road to be reviewed by new committee

Carpentersville trustees Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of an ad hoc committee to review any developments proposed for the Randall Road corridor.

The move comes amid concern about a potential warehouse development on 90 acres at the southeast corner of Randall and Binnie roads. The village has not received formal proposals, but Missouri-based US Capital Development presented concept plans to village officials in September.

The concept plans showed three buildings, totaling one million square feet, and 320 parking stalls on the property, which is in an unincorporated area between West Dundee and Carpentersville. No formal development proposal has been made to the village. But Village President John Skillman said if the developer applies for approval and annexation of the 90 acres, it would not be until after the new year.

West Dundee officials turned down a similar proposal by the same developer.

Residents have expressed concern about the potential development. They say it does not fit with the surrounding area, which includes residential developments, retail and a park district complex.

More than 200 residents attended the September meeting to hear about the concept plan and voice concerns. A smaller group of about 50 to 70 recently protested outside the village hall and at the intersection of Randall and Binnie roads. Residents also have been regularly attending Carpentersville village board meetings to remind trustees of their concerns.

Representatives from US Capital Development will be at an open house Thursday to provide information about the potential development. The open house, which will include village officials, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Randall Oaks banquet facility at 4101 Binnie Road in West Dundee.