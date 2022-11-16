CTE presents whimsical, family-friendly 'Seussical Jr.'

Cast members rehearse for Children's Theatre of Elgin's production of "Seussical Jr.," to be staged Nov. 18-20 at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. Payton Kraemer/Children's Theatre of Elgin

Children's Theatre of Elgin is excited to bring the wonderful, wacky world of "Seussical Jr." to the stage. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.

Tickets are $14 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at cteelgin.com or by calling (847) 214-7152.

"Seussical Jr." features some of the most memorable Dr. Seuss characters from the beloved author's imagination. Narrated by the Cat in the Hat, the story follows Horton the Elephant and the challenges he faces after finding a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must now protect the Whos from the naysayers and dangers of the outside world, while also guarding an abandoned egg that was left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Through all the challenges Horton faces, his friend Gertrude McFuzz never gives up on him. This heartfelt story showcases the power and importance of loyalty, friendship, and community.

"CTE is made up of students ranging from second to ninth grade," says producer and board member Melissa Downey. "My family has been involved with the organization for over five years, and I am so excited to help bring this production to life. 'Seussical Jr.' is guaranteed to put smiles on the faces of everyone in the audience."

Cast members rehearse for Children's Theatre of Elgin's production of "Seussical Jr.," to be staged Nov. 18-20 at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. - Payton Kraemer/Children's Theatre of Elgin

This performance is intended to be a whimsical adventure for the entire family. Parents who grew up reading Dr. Seuss will be able to relive some of their childhood memories with these familiar characters, and children will love the high energy of the show.

"With over 100 students participating in this production, it's the largest cast size we've had since COVID," says director Mary Grace Martens. "Working with a cast this size has presented its challenges, but we wouldn't have it any other way. Seeing these kids singing, dancing, and performing all together again makes my heart so happy."

Children's Theatre of Elgin is an Illinois 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation in-residence at the Elgin Community College Arts Center.