Two charged in shooting at Yorktown Mall parking lot

Bail was denied Tuesday for a man arrested in connection with a shooting last week in the parking lot of Yorktown Center mall in Lombard.

Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, appeared Tuesday morning before DuPage County Judge John Kinsella. Grundy is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

On Monday, DuPage Judge Brian Telander set bail at $1 million for co-defendant Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of the 3200 block of West Douglas Boulevard in Chicago. He faces the same charges as Grundy.

Authorities say that around 3:05 p.m. Friday, a woman was shot in the arm. The victims told police they were at the mall when they were confronted by Kinsey and Grundy, who was wearing a ski mask. One of the defendants asked the victims, "You good?" The victims continued to their vehicle. The defendants then drove toward the victims' vehicle, and Grundy leaned out of a passenger window and shot several times, according to authorities. The woman underwent surgery to remove the 9 mm bullet.

Kinsey was arrested Saturday in Chicago, and Grundy was arrested Monday elsewhere in Cook County, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Kinsey would need to post $100,000 to be freed pretrial. His next court date is Dec. 2. Grundy's next date is Dec. 2.

Both cases will be heard by Judge Margaret O'Connell.