Republicans in state House, Senate select new leaders

Republican legislators chose state Rep. Tony McCombie, left, and state Sen. John Curran as their new leaders Tuesday night.

SPRINGFIELD -- Hoping to revive their party in Illinois after tough Election Night losses, Republicans on Tuesday met behind closed doors to select their new legislative leaders: state Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove and state Rep. Tony McCombie of Savanna.

House Republicans voted 31-8 to select McCombie as their new leader in a binding caucus vote.

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin announced last week that he wouldn't be seeking reelection as minority leader -- and the Western Springs Republican threw his support his McCombie to take the leadership baton. State Rep. Martin McLaughlin, a Barrington Hills resident, secured eight votes.

Senate Republicans replaced Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods as their leader. A letter signed by 13 Senate Republicans urged support for Curran, calling the Downers Grove Republican a "forward-thinking leader."

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.