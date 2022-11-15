Pedestrian hit in Elk Grove Village
Updated 11/15/2022 9:10 PM
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Elk Grove Village.
At 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the intersection of Higgins Road and Oakton Street, the fire department said.
The pedestrian was taken to Ascension Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove Village with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The crash is still under investigation.
