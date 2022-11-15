Glassblowing demonstrations during upcoming open houses in Mundelein

The James Wilbat studio, marking 31 years in Mundelein, will be open for glass blowing demonstrations for five weekends beginning Nov. 19.

The open houses at 854 Tower Road will feature glass-blowing demonstrations by Wilbat, glass designs not available outside the studio, a sale on his artwork and a drawing to win a piece of handblown glass.

Open house dates and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The studio also will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

Visit www.wilbatglass.com for more information.