Employees evacuated from Gurnee pizza factory after gas leak

Nearly 150 employees were briefly evacuated after a nitrogen gas leak at a pizza factory in Gurnee, according to the Gurnee Fire Department.

At 5:44 p.m., firefighters received a call from Miracapo Pizza Co. at 1910 Swanson Court. Authorities said the leak came from an exterior tank on the east side of the factory.

The nitrogen is used for cooling and freezing pizzas.

Firefighters monitored gas levels at the scene while a third-party company fixed the leak.

No one was injured, and the factory resumed operation shortly after the all-clear was given, according to authorities.